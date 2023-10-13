Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JENNIFER KASTNER's avatar
JENNIFER KASTNER
Oct 13, 2023

This Jew would like to thank you for your principled position. I have no desire to live in a Jewish ghetto on stolen land. Free Palestine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
37 replies
David Hawthorne's avatar
David Hawthorne
Oct 14, 2023

I also have come lately to this position. I am anti-Hamas and anti-Zionist now. I am now pro-free Palestine and pro-Yitzhak Rabin-style moderate Israel.

I am a huge consumer of geopolitical news and I listen to most of it dispassionately. I don't know why this Israeli-Palestinian conflict is hitting me more personally but I find myself tearing up when I read or hear well-balanced takes on the situation.

I teared-up reading this article.

Thank you, Scott, for being a truth-teller and a principled man and for helping us know the world as it is a little better.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
32 replies
650 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Scott Ritter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture