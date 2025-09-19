The SPOTREP, Issue 6

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Real Scott RitterSubscribe to watchThe SPOTREP, Issue 6In this episode of the SPOTREP, I dig deeper into the headlines regarding Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza, and explore the political instability in both Nepal and Brazil.Scott RitterSep 19, 2025∙ PaidShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe SpotrepUnvarnished intelligence about the world we live in.Unvarnished intelligence about the world we live in.SubscribeAuthorsScott RitterRecent PostsThe SPOTREP, Issue 5Sep 12 • Scott RitterThe SPOTREP, Issue 4Aug 4 • Scott RitterThe SPOTREP, Issue 3Jul 22 • Scott RitterThe SPOTREP, Ep. 2Jul 17 • Scott RitterAnnouncing a new video product: The SpotrepJul 10 • Scott Ritter