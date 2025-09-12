Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

The SPOTREP, Issue 5

This week on The Spotrep we dig deeper into the Israeli attack on Qatar, Russian drones over Poland, and the sad state of western democracy in France, Japan, and the United Kingdom.
Scott Ritter
Sep 12, 2025
