Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph Gorski's avatar
Joseph Gorski
1d

So much detailed information. It must have taken many hours to put together. Reflecting on the Iran-Iraq war it was so sad they were fighting each other. Like World War I there really was no reason for it. I guess you could say that about almost all wars.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Palmer's avatar
Mark Palmer
1d

Great writing

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Scott Ritter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture