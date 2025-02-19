That Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s political fortunes have been on a downward trajectory over the course of the past year is undeniable. The accelerated collapse of Zelensky as a legitimate governing authority in Ukraine that has transpired over the course of the past few days was unimaginable. That Zelensky would double down by carrying out a personal attack against Donald Trump is unthinkable.

Back in the summer of 2023, I tried to warn the American people, and the world, about the illegitimacy and inherent instability of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. I helped write and produce a two-part exposé of the one-time comedian titled “Agent Zelensky.”

Part One was well received when I published it on YouTube.

Too well received.

The Ukrainian intelligence services, which had flagged me as a Russian disinformation agent and marked me for death by putting me on an infamous liquidation list, reached out to their FBI contacts in the Legal Attache office of the US Embassy in Kiev, and demanded that action be taken.

The appropriate authorities at YouTube were approached by the FBI, and soon the Agent Zelensky video was removed from the platform.

Part Two of Agent Zelensky suffered the same fate within hours of being published.

Then the Department of Justice tasked the FBI with eliminating the source of Agent Zelensky—me.

They targeted me for allegedly being an unregistered agent of the Russian government, trampling my status as an independent journalist whose speech was protected by the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

The FBI raided my home and seized my computers, all to intimidate me while the Department of Justice scrambled to make a case against me as an unregistered Russian agent.

They failed.

And now there is a new sheriff in town—President Donald Trump.

Trump has decriminalized free speech and shut down those in the Department of Justice who violated free speech protections for political purposes.

Moreover, Trump has come to the realization that Volodymyr Zelensky is an unstable person whose ongoing role as President of Ukraine is detrimental to the national security of the United States.

The fate of Zelensky will be decided in the coming days.

And, as such, there is no better time than the present to expose the corrupt roots of this corrupt dictator by republishing Agent Zelensky so everyone has access to the truth about the madman responsible for the deaths of more than a million of his countrymen and who helped bring the US and Russia to the brink of a world-ending nuclear conflict.

Enjoy the film.

This time, the FBI is not watching you.

