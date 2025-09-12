Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Missy's avatar
Missy
40m

Scott, you might enjoy this conversation with Alex Krainer 👇

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=VwNNPNL-KKc

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Matthew ngatai's avatar
Matthew ngatai
1h

The average American person knows very little about Russia 🇷🇺 the average American people know very little what goes on outside of America 🇺🇸

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Scott Ritter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture