A Democratic Republic and Islamic Theocracy put their respective democratic systems on full display for the world. In one, democracy emerged victorious. In the other, two geriatrics embarrassed themselves.

The American presidential “silly season” has been in full swing for more than a year and a half. Former President Donald Trump announced his candidacy on November 15, 2022. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. did the same on April 5, 2023, followed by the incumbent, Joe Biden, on April 25, 2023. A score or more of other persons who announced their candidacies have since withdrawn from the race. A few remain who aren’t serious contenders. Hundreds of millions of dollars have been raised and spent by these candidates and their supporters. More than a billion dollars will be spent before this race is finished. Money, more than politics, is the litmus test for American democracy—if you have it, you can throw your hat into the ring. Without it, you have no chance.

Iran lost its President, Ebrahim Raisi, in a tragic helicopter crash on May 19, 2024. Under the Iranian Constitution, a new election had to be organized within 50 days; Iran announced that the election would be held on June 28, 2024. The Guardian Council, under the Iranian Constitution, evaluated several candidates, including former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who had indicated their interest in running for the vacant seat. Six candidates were deemed qualified (Ahmadinejad was not one of them). The principal factor considered by the Guardian Council when approving a candidate is their adherence to the Islamic values of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Money does not factor into their consideration at all.

The Iranian Presidential campaign season ran from June 12 through June 27. During this time, five televised debates were held where all candidates were provided an equal opportunity to respond to questions and articulate their respective positions on the issues of the day. Two candidates eventually withdrew from the race, leaving four—the speaker of the parliament, Mohammad Ghalibaf, the former nuclear negotiator, Saeed Jalili, a reformist, Masoud Pezeshkian, and Mostafa Pourmohammadi, a former Minister of Justice.

On June 27, CNN held the first of two scheduled debates between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., was not permitted to participate. There was no live audience, and the moderators of the debate were able to silence the microphones of the participants to prevent disruptions from either candidate. One candidate looked as if he was more suited to a retirement home. The other showed a disturbing inability to tell the truth. Neither did their nation proud.

On June 28 the people of Iran went to the polls. Voting was extended until midnight to accommodate those eligible voters who wanted to cast their votes.

There are parts of the world where democracy thrives.

And then there is the United States.

