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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
1d

Kissinger’s idea of diplomacy was the art of controlling power, that being, of course, the power of others. In a better world, diplomacy should be about improving relationships, about developing trust, in search of cooperating for the betterment of all. That requires truth from all parties; lacking truth there can’t be trust or cooperation.

The structural basis for the EU was developed in pre-Nazi Germany and later implemented almost exactly as laid out in those plans. The entire scheme is a throw-back to an earlier time, almost an attempt to build a glorified version of the past. The EU continues to struggle from having a currency union but not a fiscal union, and the use of economic extractivism pulling cheap labour from the periphery. Having deprived themselves of cheap Russian energy, they face economic collapse thus imagine a buildup for war as being their economic savior. This plan fails on many fronts, a primary one is their false belief that Russia is collapsing thus an easy war target. The similar US/Israel assumption about Iran has done what?

As Jeffrey Sachs has written in his recent open letter to Chancellor Merz, the Europeans MUST begin serious dialogue with Russia, beginning with ending their military activities along Russia’s borders (that includes Ukraine). They MUST drop their outright hate of Russia - in this condition they think Russia has no right to exist, therefore Russia has no security concerns. Until they can accept this, they are not being truthful to themselves or to Russia; until then, there can be no meaningful diplomacy.

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Frank Sailor's avatar
Frank Sailor
1d

Great piece and very understandable.

Where I differ from your view is here though: >>There is every reason to believe that the United States can and will regain its standing as a rational actor grounded in principled values possessive of the kind of moral compass that makes mutually beneficial arms control agreements possible.<<

This is understandable but wishful thinking.

In my view this is possible only if the USA has a revolution/civil war that eliminates the very structural, systematic threat that it's system carries.

Those structures are not possible to reform, they're only to be wiped out since they mirror all what we see in the anti human development of the Zionist entity, the European Union and the reactionary japanese standing in this time.

Without the ruling class of the USA there would be non of those entities. They are only established in the interest of the USA, with the aid of the USA and to the benefit of the USA. There is not one western politic actor in power today that has not close to intimate ties with the USA, is groomed by USA led entities and approved by those.

That's why the USA is the root cause of the contemporary disorder and must be addressed as such.

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