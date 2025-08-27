Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
7

Ritter’s Rant 046: Do better, Matt

Scott Ritter
Aug 27, 2025
1
7
Share
Transcript

Matt Tardio served his country with honor while in uniform. Today, however, he is a disappointment.

Real Scott Ritter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Thanks for reading Real Scott Ritter! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Donate

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Scott Ritter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture