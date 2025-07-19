Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Ritter's Rant 030: Our Journey

I officially kicked off the Project 38 campaign with a fundraiser held at the Quaker Friend's Meeting House in Albany, NY. It is the first step of a longer journey to extend the New START treaty.
Scott Ritter
Jul 19, 2025
