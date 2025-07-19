Playback speed
Ritter's Rant 030: Our Journey
I officially kicked off the Project 38 campaign with a fundraiser held at the Quaker Friend's Meeting House in Albany, NY. It is the first step of a longer journey to extend the New START treaty.
Jul 19, 2025
Ritter’s Rant
