Share post
Ritter's Rant 031: Accountability

Tulsi Gabbard has evidence that President Obama interfered in the 2016 election by falsely claiming Russia sought to tip the electoral scales in Donald Trump's favor. If true, Obama should go to jail.
Scott Ritter
Jul 20, 2025
6
5
