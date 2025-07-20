Playback speed
Ritter's Rant 031: Accountability
Tulsi Gabbard has evidence that President Obama interfered in the 2016 election by falsely claiming Russia sought to tip the electoral scales in Donald Trump's favor. If true, Obama should go to jail.
Jul 20, 2025
Ritter’s Rant
