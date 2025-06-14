Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dimitri's avatar
Dimitri
1d

Love ya mate your analysis on every program is the best I really appreciate the time you take to inform the world on the truth

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Keylam Volcae's avatar
Keylam Volcae
1dEdited

Thank you Scott for your comeback on Youtub.

When I heard the word fantasies, it immediately came to mind.

"What about Emperor Gröfaz's fantasies, which were turned into a political agenda? We wrote down the results in history books and documented them in film/audio recordings.

What have we learned from this? What can we still learn from it in relation to today?"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Scott Ritter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture