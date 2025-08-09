Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JohnT's avatar
JohnT
1d

A one man peace movement. Well it's a start. Keep up the good work!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Michael Basta's avatar
Michael Basta
1d

Bravo Scott, my idol.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
127 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Scott Ritter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture