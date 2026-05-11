Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

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Tony Ledsham's avatar
Tony Ledsham
21h

Thank you, Major Ritter (retired) for having the courage to break through the western propaganda barrier and tell it like it is. You are a true diplomat 🫡

I just watched this interview by Glen Diesen with Karaganov. He doesn’t mince his words…

https://youtu.be/2Gd5jdl36cg?si=X4K35TUh4Ss5MWhG

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Matt Stickler's avatar
Matt Stickler
21h

"Going for Broke"

America's network of military bases around the world is a relic of the 20th Century. They were established in the wake of World War 2, then sustained and expanded as a result of the Cold War and its aftermath.

Keeping with the global interest in multipolarity and the emerging economic power of the Global South through BRICS, most of these bases may now be unnecessary and increasingly irrelevant.

China's development model seeks mutual economic benefits with other countries, but without the kind of military and political control that the US has insisted upon since the last century.

Thus, the remainder of the 21st Century may see the US make a mad dash for total domination of the world, or be forced to accept a humiliating retreat from many of the countries in which it has based its military forces.

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