The author (second from right) with Randy Credico, Joe Lauria, Gerald Celente, Judge Napolitano, and others at the Operation DAWN launch in Kingston, NY, September 28, 2024.

The 2024 Presidential election is over. The people have spoken. And now our work really begins.

Back on September 28, I announced the commencement of what I called Operation DAWN. The name was derived from four questions designed to challenge American voters regarding how they would vote on November 5:

What would you do to save Democracy?

What would you do to save America?

What would you do to save the World?

Through your vote in November?

My goal was to compel the American voter to withhold committing to a particular candidate until which time they had articulated sound policy positions on some of the existential issues facing Americans in this election—the threat of nuclear war, the war in Ukraine, the assault on free speech, the genocide ongoing in Palestine, and the state of democracy in America today.

We followed up the Kingston event with a massive information campaign which engaged what I have come to call the “family of podcasts” to get out the word. Including Judging Freedom, with Judge Andrew Napolitano, Dialogue Works, with Nima Rostami Alkhoroshid, the eponymously named podcasts done by Garland Nixon and Danny Haiphong, and my own Ask the Inspector (together with co-host Jeff Norman).

Through the “family of podcasts,” I was able to articulate the underlying message of Operation DAWN to over a million discreet viewers a week, far outstripping mainstream media shows such as Fareed Zakharia’s GPS, which airs on CNN every Sunday and, in October 2024, averaged some 440,000 discreet viewers per week.

I tapped into the “family of podcast” concept on October 27 when, in cooperation with the Eisenhower Media Network, Operation DAWN organized three expert panels as part of a brunch gathering at the Tudor City Steakhouse in New York City that covered the policy areas of focus—nuclear war, free speech, and saving democracy.

The author with panelists from the October 27 event (from left, Danny Haiphong, Russell Dobular, the author, and Garland Nixon).

Operation DAWN also undertook to bring attention to the issue of free speech on Ask the Inspector, hosting Richard Medhurst, the UK journalist and host of a popular podcast who was arrested by British authorities for online posts he made critical of Israel, Mary Kostakidis, the Australian journalist placed under investigation for her posts about Israel, Kim Dotcom, the German-born New Zealander prosecuted by the US government for posting material on the internet the US found objectionable, and the Uhuru 3, a Black nationalist movement whose leader, Omali Yeshitela, along with two followers, Penny Hess and Jesse Nevel, were arrested and tried in federal court for engaging in speech deemed by the government to violate the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA). (The Uhuru 3 were found innocent of being Russian agents, but guilty of conspiracy. They await sentencing, currently scheduled for December 16, and are actively appealing their conviction.)

The Author with Chairman Omali Yeshitela at a rally in Washington, DC, on November 2, 2024

Operation DAWN also worked in ways that were not always visible to the online audience. Over the past two years, I have been in frequent contact with Robert Kennedy Jr., discussing the war in Ukraine, its origins, and possible outcomes and solutions. These conversations played a role on Mr. Kennedy’s understanding of the Ukraine conflict and its impact on the US-Russian relationship. Through these conversations, and others had with experts such as retired US Army Colonel Douglas McGregor, Mr. Kennedy’s views on the Ukraine conflict galvanized around a realistic understanding of its roots, what it would take to bring the fighting to an end, and what the consequences of a US-Russian conflict over Ukraine would be. On September 17, Mr. Kennedy, together with Donald Trump, Jr., authored an opinion piece published in the online magazine, The Hill, which argued that the current policies being pursued by the administration of President Joe Biden “put the world at greater risk of nuclear conflagration than at any time since the Cuban missile crisis.”

The author with Robert Kennedy, Jr., August 6, 2024

I made a series of concerted efforts to get the Green Party Candidate, Jill Stein, to appear on my podcast, but to no avail. The Harris campaign did not respond to my efforts at outreach. As such, the conversations I had with Mr. Kennedy—who, unlike Stein and Harris, was a guest on our Ask the Inspector podcast—manifested themselves into the only major articulation on the part of any campaign about the danger of the war in Ukraine escalating into a nuclear war.

And this was the winning campaign.

In retrospect, Operation DAWN has been a tremendous success, helping inform a broad spectrum of the voting public about the existential issues of the day—nuclear war, genocide, and free speech, and helping inject critical policy points into the mainstream presidential campaign.

But we are not going to rest on our laurels.

A critical aspect of American democracy is the concept of holding those whom we, the people elect to govern in our name, accountable for their actions.

Donald Trump has won an election which, by any standard, was decisive enough to invoke the concept of a people’s mandate to govern. In this, he should be given sufficient latitude to proceed with the policies he believes best position him to fulfill the promise of change he made to the American people, along with a pledge to keep our nation out of war, and to protect the free speech rights of all Americans.

Operation DAWN 2.0 will continue in the spirit of Operation DAWN, serving as a vehicle of informational empowerment for its audience, which we hope to expand by maintaining existing collaborative relationships, and forging new ones.

The author (left) with Dennis Fritz (center) and Larry Wilkerson (right) of the Eisenhower Media Network, October 26, 2024.

In the coming year, Operation DAWN will expand its collaboration with the “family of podcasts,” as well as other partners such as Gerald Celente, Randy Credico, and the Eisenhower Media Network, as well as begin new collaborations with independent journalists such as Anya Parampil and Rachel Blevins. We will also be reaching out to powerful voices in the struggle for a free Palestine, such as Miko Peled and the Muslim Congress.

I will be continuing to warn about the danger of nuclear war and will be publishing a new book in early 2025 with Clarity Press titled Highway to Hell: The Armageddon Chronicles, 2015-2024 that details the danger of nuclear war and the failure of successive US presidential administrations to implement policies designed to avoid such a catastrophe. I will also continue to promote my most recent book, Covering Ukraine, which I co-authored with Ania K. Operation DAWN hopes to be able to organize a book tour in January 2025 which would take Ania K and me to several cities across the United States where we will discuss the war in Ukraine and how the Trump administration plans on bringing it to an end.

2025 will be a year of opportunity and change. Operation DAWN does not intend to be a passive observer of these events, but rather an active participant in a broad national dialogue about the policies being put into place, and whether these policies match the expectations and needs of the American people. I invite everyone who played a role in Operation DAWN to date to join us in this new endeavor as we continue our fight to prevent a nuclear war, stop a genocide, defend free speech, and save democracy in America.

If you would like to support Operation DAWN financially, you can do by purchasing an Operation DAWN challenge coin, or by donating at ScottRitter.com.

