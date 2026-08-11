Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yasmine's avatar
Yasmine
5h

Once a Nazi always a Nazi, literally... shame on this man.

Reply
Share
djean111's avatar
djean111
5h

And people wonder why Russia does not take "peace" proposals seriously.

Reply
Share
86 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Scott Ritter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture