Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

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John Seiler's avatar
John Seiler
10hEdited

I was a Russian linguist in the US Army in West Germany, 1979-82, and all of us were impressed with the professionalism of the Turkish Army. We would be stupid to push the Turks away. But then again, America currently is run by the stupidest people ever. Thank you for your insight, Scott.

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Stuart Finlay's avatar
Stuart Finlay
10h

I remember reading about the lead up to Gallipoli in 1915 and how Britain's men-on-the-ground where sending messages back to the British Admiralty in London saying the Turks where building strong defences and they may need to rethink the whole campaign. The response from the Admiralty was: "The Ottoman Turk is an inferior soldier. We proceed as planned" Not so it appears. They fought well at Gallipoli and earned the respect of the Anzacs. Thanks Scott for another fascinating article

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