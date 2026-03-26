Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

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HeatherL's avatar
HeatherL
1d

Apologists for the Empire of Lies are unwilling to revisit the scenes of the Empire’s crimes. I’ve seen simps post pictures of the babushka walking through the ruins of Grozny, like it is frozen in time, just like their ‘thinking’. They never post pictures of Grozny today. It’s also why you never see western media reports from Crimea. They want us to think it is ‘occupied’. I was there in 2012, pre-Maidan coup. To all intents and purposes it was a Russian place. People identified as Russian, the cultural highlights were Russian. Crimea merely returned to Russia. Peacefully. Try telling the boneheads that though…

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John Cary's avatar
John Cary
1d

Thank you Scott for helping to expose the reality 🙏

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