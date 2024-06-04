Ask the Inspector Ep. 165

The seizure of Scott Ritter’s passport is just the latest tactic employed by the U.S. State Department designed to muzzle him about Russia. The State Department organized and funded the Ukrainian Center for Countering Disinformation, which has labeled him an “information terrorist,” and remains silent while he and other U.S. citizens are marked for death by Ukrainian intelligence. Join Scott and Jeff tonight at 8 PM ET to discuss the Biden administration’s war on truth.

Scott Ritter answers questions from the audience with host Jeff Norman most Friday nights at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET/1 AM GMT and most Tuesdays at noon PT/3PM ET/8PM GMT.

Submit your question in advance and donate to Waging Peace, Scott's campaign for nuclear disarmament, at https://ScottRitter.com.

Opening music by Ed Kliman https://texasmusicforge.com/, Brian Pothier https://www.facebook.com/pothierproductions and ShortBusMusic https://hearthis.at/shortbusmusic-6e/.