Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

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Chuck Penn's avatar
Chuck Penn
4h

Scott!!! This is a MASTERPIECE OF AMERICAN LITERATURE!!! I'm sharing this right away!!!! You're making me proud to have backed you from the start. I have been following you since the Iraq war when you were the W.M.D. weapons inspector.

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Jala's avatar
Jala
4h

This is the best you’ve ever written Scott IMHO. Impressed with your entomological knowledge.

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