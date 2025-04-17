Ampulex compressa, also known as the Jewel Wasp

The tiny jewel wasp injects a neurotoxic venom into the ganglia of cockroaches, transforming the larger insect into a zombie which willingly allows itself to be transformed into a living host for the next generation of jewel wasps to feed on before emerging into the world, ready to prey on other unsuspecting cockroaches. Israel is the modern-day equivalent of the jewel wasp, a predator which infects its host with mind-altering poison so that it willingly sustains the parasitic intrusion into its being that will eventually take its life. The host, in this case, is the United States. By allowing Israel to turn our nation into a zombified version of what our founding father’s envisioned, we simply facilitate our own collective demise.

The jewel wasp (Ampulex compressa) is what is known as a parasitoid, an organism that, unlike more conventional parasites, ultimately kills its host, the American cockroach (Periplaneta americana).

The attack of the jewel wasp is multi-phased, starting by first stinging the cockroach directly in a part of the central nervous system called the first thoracic ganglion. The wasp's venom contains gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), an inhibitory neurotransmitter that shuts down the motor neurons, temporarily paralyzing the legs of the cockroach and, in doing so, leaves the host-in-waiting defenseless as the tiny green parasitoid positions itself for the coup de main, plunging its stinger through the soft membranes of the roach’s throat and into its brain, turning the potentially violent host into a compliant zombie.

Some scientists speculate that the injection of GABA into the brain of the cockroach triggers a dopamine-like effect, where the cockroach submits to its fate because of the pleasure it feels from the injection of the venom that will ultimately cost it its life.

Zionism is a Jewish nationalist movement that emerged in Europe in the late 19th century which aimed to establish a homeland for the Jewish people by seizing control of Palestine. Today the vision of Zionism has expanded from an Israel defined by the borders established by United Nations mandate in 1948 to something known as “Greater Israel,” a territory which corresponds to Biblical Israel. While Zionism is generally associated with the government of Israel and its policies, the fact is the greatest expression of Zionism is found in the United States, where American Zionist organizations have sought to hijack the American government and, by extension, the American people, to facilitate the creation of Greater Israel.

The opening of the World Zionist Congress in Jerusalem, 1964

In many ways, the attack of the jewel wasp on the American cockroach resembles the approach taken by American Zionists in transforming the American nation and its people into a zombie-like host for the sustainment of that movement’s odious objectives. In place of a dopamine-inducing venom, the Zionists have weaponized the Holocaust, the genocide perpetrated by Nazi Germany on the Jews of Europe. Norman Finklestein, the son of a Holocaust survivor, writes about this phenomenon in his book, The Holocaust Industry: Reflections on the Exploitation of Jewish Suffering. Finkelstein argues convincingly that the American Jewish establishment—an extension of Zionism—has exploited the Nazi Holocaust for political and financial gain and to further the interests of Israeli Zionists.

In this way, the Holocaust becomes the equivalent of GABA, infecting the brains of the American host and, by distracting it with the fiction that Israel is the logical and legitimate legacy of the Holocaust, paralyzes the American people from rejecting this false association, and positioning it for what follows.

Scott will discuss this article and answer audience questions on Ep. 256 of Ask the Inspector.

The American people are possessively protective of what they label their sovereign rights, especially those that pertain to the freedoms contained in the first ten amendments of the US Constitution (the Bill of Rights). The Holocaust-GABA injected into the brain of the American people by the Zionists, however, alters the functioning of the collective brains of the American people, dulling their response to stimuli that otherwise would trigger a visceral defensive reaction. In short, the Holocaust-GABA injection carried out by the Zionist parasitoid mutes the neurons of the American host, so they are less active and responsive, leading to the willing forgoing of sovereignty in favor of being eaten alive.

The Jewel Wasp stings an American cockroach

The injection of the GABA-Holocaust venom into the American brain by the Zionist wasp results in several behaviors that should readily be recognized by anyone not so injected as self-destructive in nature. First and foremost is the attack on free speech. By equating the Holocaust to the legitimacy of the Zionist mission, the GABA-Holocaust venom enables the suppression of free speech, that most fundamental American right. Criticism of Zionism becomes criticism of the Holocaust, which then is categorized as inherently antisemitic, leading to the conclusion that criticism of Zionism is in and of itself an antisemitic act.

The Zionist parasitoid then seeks to criminalize this newly defined antisemitism, making any support of those opposed to Zionism a criminal act punishable by arrest and, if one isn’t blessed with American citizenship, deportation. The Zionist parasitoid had dulled the sensibilities of Americans who normally would rally around causes that define the very essence of American civil liberty, such as free speech and due process, to the point where we cheer masked jack-booted thugs disguised as Federal agents snatching people from their homes and off the streets, trying them in kangaroo courts, and shipping them out of the country in total disregard for the rule of law.

ICE agents arrest Tufts graduate student Rumeysa Ozturk

This is the death of America.

And the Zionist parasitoid made this possible.

The GABA-Holocaust venom only dulls the response mechanisms of the host, however. It does not diminish them completely. Given enough appropriate stimuli, the American host can still act in its own best interests. This was recently manifested when the Zionist parasitoid sought to have the US join Israel in a military strike against Iran. Despite considerable pressure being placed on the administration of President Trump by the Zionist parasitoid, negotiations with Iran were chosen as the preferred path.

Peace over war.

But the American host is not yet out of danger. The Zionist parasitoid has planted an egg in the body of the American host known as the American Israeli Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC. Left to its own devices, AIPAC will seek to take full control of the functioning of its American host, devouring it from the inside out while the American people relish the dopamine effect of the GABA-Holocaust venom the Zionist parasitoid injected into its brain.

The American host was conscious enough to recognize the danger of being led into a war with Iran at the best of the Zionist parasitoid known as Israel.

We must now recognize AIPAC as the lethal embodiment/embedding of the Zionist parasitoid.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the annual AIPAC conference, 2018

Before laying its egg in its cockroach host, the jewel wasp delivers three stings: one to paralyze the host, and the second to seize control of the host’s motor neurons. But there is a third sting, one that is critical to the egg-laying process, which is delivered to a specific portion of the host’s body, injecting a substance known as acetylcholine which activates specific motor neurons which cause the cockroach host to extend the middle leg on the side the jewel wasp had chosen to lay its egg. When the cockroach folds up its middle leg, the wasp cannot explore the surface with its sensory hairs to find the sweet spot for its egg. By taking control of the neural circuit that causes middle leg extension, the jewel wasp overcomes the last defense the host has to become a zombie. Without the leg extension, the egg would not set, and the roach would avoid becoming a living host to that which would eventually kill it.

Some cockroaches act passively when confronted by a jewel wasp, enabling the three stings to occur without issue, ensuring the extension of the middle leg, and the laying of the egg. Others, however, opt to confront the jewel wasp, and in doing so facilitate their survival, even if the first two stings are made. Some roaches retain enough ability to react to dangerous stimuli so that they not only keep their middle leg folded up, but also kick back against the jewel wasp, eventually causing the wasp to leave in search of a more compliant target.

The American people have been stung twice by the Zionist parasitoid. But we have, so far, avoided the third, fatal sting. This was proven when the Trump administration withstood the pressure from Zionist Israel to attack Iran.

We now must start kicking back against the Zionist parasitoid, flinging it from our body, preventing that third, fatal sting, and denying it the ability to have the AIPAC egg take control of our American body.

A freshly hatched Jewel Wasp emerges from the corpse of its American cockroach host

I recently posted on my X account that “AIPAC is an unregistered foreign agent whose continued existence poses an existential threat to the survival of America.”

This is as true a statement, and vivid an articulation of the threat as one can make.

“American,” I concluded, “needs to wake up and take action before it’s too late.”

The Zionist parasitoid has already delivered two deadly stings that have infected our nation with the GABA-Holocaust venom and which has us destroying the very defenses of free speech and due process we rely upon to survive as a free and sovereign democracy.

The AIPAC egg is waiting in the wings to be inserted and then to consume any notion of a free and independent people who aspire to the promise and vision of our founding fathers.

We need to start kicking back.

AIPAC is fatal to America.

And the Zionist parasitoid is an enemy of the American people.

And by Zionist parasitoid, I mean the state of Israel.

This is not an antisemitic trope.

This is a call to action for American patriots everywhere to save our great nation.

Don’t become Zionist zombies.

Fight back.

Make America great again.

Before it is too late.

Share

Donate now