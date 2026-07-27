Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

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Christoph Messner's avatar
Christoph Messner
4d

One of the deepest, most important discussions of a movie ever written.

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Robert Hughes's avatar
Robert Hughes
4d

That is the best piece of thinking/feeling/writing I've seen from you, Scott - and I've admired your work for some time. Excellent and urgently, up-to-the-minute relevant contribution to the preservation of our embattled humanity. For which.....thank you

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