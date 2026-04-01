Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

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Rick Bolin's avatar
Rick Bolin
5dEdited

I share your feelings about Israel, but unlike you, I was never a fan. My animosity started in 1967 when Israel attacked the USS Liberty killing 34 and wounding 171 crew members. I was on a destroyer in the Med at that time responding to the Six Day War, and for all we knew, we might have been attacked too. My feelings grew worse following the Jonathon Pollard incident. He was an Israeli spy who worked across the hall from me in Naval Intelligence. He compromised probably the largest haul of US secrets in history. I helped with the damage assessment so know the extent of his betrayal first hand. Later, in the mid ‘90s, I led a group that traveled to Israel for an intelligence exchange. We led off, providing a great deal of current information on the tactics of their adversaries. What did we get in return? … Damn near nothing, which is typical of the US-Israel relationship.

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Paul Edwards's avatar
Paul Edwards
5d

Israel has always been, even when it was just an idea, a filthy criminal enterprise. It has never had the least justification as a state, and is now a land filled to capacity with evil, psychotic monster people devoted to murder. The great hope is that, in its vicious hubris, it will destroy itself. Failing that it must be otherwise expunged in its sickness and obliterated as a nation.

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