Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

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Pierre Blais's avatar
Pierre Blais
Oct 18

Dear Scott:

I fought on the ground in Vietnam. It was a slaughter, worse than the genocide in Gaza. Our bombers rained napalm, then White Phosphorus and burned the peoples in the villages, indiscriminately. Many sorties were errors. The officers had a saying, "Kill them all, let God sort them out." In addition, the men of my platoon would go out to brothels in Da Nang, then blow them up with hand grenades. I could fill a book with the war crimes that we committed. In fact I did. I published it under the title "Loup Solitaire". After the war, I gained an advanced degree in Asian Studies, and found out about the terrorism that CIA officer Ed Lansdale committed during his mandate in the Saigon Military Mission (SMM), and then attributed it to the Viet Cong. I read through Alfred McCoy's books on why we fought, to acquire the Opium of the Hill tribes, which they sold to Air Opium, later renamed Air America. Etc, etc. It was under the pretense of fighting communism, that the CIA and the Pentagon made huge fortunes and enslaved the American people to the heroin that reached the port of Marseille and then was resold by the Corsican Mafia in the United States. There was nothing heroic about U.S. soldiers serving the American Empire, but I saw time and again real heroism in the Vietnamese people who fought the American invasion.

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John Ciccotelli's avatar
John Ciccotelli
Oct 18

As always thank you for your brilliant writing Scott. Special thanks for the history lesson and autobiography. Very special thanks for the reminder that right and wrong are determined by God and can be understood by all humans through natural law and creation and we are each without excuse.

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