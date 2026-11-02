Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

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Christoph Messner's avatar
Christoph Messner
2h

Nothing will change until the citizens have the constitutional right to hang any billionaire, Ponzi Schemer and Epschwein on the next tree, and politicians’ duties are constitutionally defined so that if they violate they are replaced immediately.

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Alain's avatar
Alain
2h

Congratulations on your clarity and honesty. Unfortunately, I feel that the same diagnosis holds true for many European countries.

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