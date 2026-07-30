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Scott Davis Dawson's avatar
Scott Davis Dawson
8h

Hi Scott, this is Ryan, Dawson's brother. My name is also Scott. I enjoy listening to you and your analysis of this conflict.

It seems like Iran knows they can never conquer the United States. You know like storm New York or whatever but they can cause billions of dollars of damage to bases in the Gulf States and shut down the straight.

Is that financial burden enough? Am I missing something or is that what Iran is banking on? Just playing the porcupine and making it not worth attacking even if the porcupine can never kill the tiger.

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