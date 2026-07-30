General Christopher Donahue

On July 16, 2025, US Army General Christopher G. Donahue, US Army Europe and Africa commanding general, delivered the opening remarks at the LANDEURO Conference in Wiesbaden, Germany. Donahue addressed the requirements needed to bring about the changes necessary to transform the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) into a military alliance capable of standing up to the perceived threat posed by Russia in a post-Ukraine reality. “What is the specificity required to truly make that change?” Donahue asked. The first step was to bring together all the planning done by disparate staffs and organizations across the spectrum of involved nations “so that we have unity of effort and unity of exactly what we have to do.” The end result, Donahue noted, were what NATO called “the regional plans.”

“Within those regional plans,” Donahue said, “we started in the Baltics to try to get to how do you actually make it so that industry and the nations know exactly what the requirements are. Ultimately, that is now known as the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line. The Eastern Flank Deterrence Line is the capability that hinges all these regional plans together.”

But plans do not exist in a vacuum. The need a purpose, a target objective. And for General Donahue, that objective was Kaliningrad, a slice of the Russian Federation positioned between Lithuania, Poland, Sweden, and Finland that was carved from the former East Prussia as part of the post-war configuration of Central Europe following the defeat of Nazi Germany.

“How do we put that into these regional plans, into the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line?” Donahue asked? “If you look at Kaliningrad, that is—you can argue back and forth, but it’s about 47 miles wide, surrounded by NATO on all sides. There’s absolutely no reason why that A2AD [anti-access/area denial, a military strategy to control access to and within an operating environment] bubble, to deter Russia, we cannot take that down from the ground in a time frame that is unheard of and faster than we’ve ever been able to do. We’ve already planned that. We’ve already developed it.”

We’ve already planned that.

We’ve already developed it.

While the world is focused on Ukraine, the NATO alliance is quietly preparing for a force-on-force conflict with Russia over Kaliningrad.

Finnish soldiers training in Lapland, norther Finland

The Baltics aren’t the only potential hot spot between NATO and Russia. This past March NATO conducted a massive military exercise, named Cold Response, which focused on confronting Russia in the Arctic regions. The exercise was part of a larger effort known as Arctic Sentry, the NATO mission to strengthen its presence in the polar region that was launched to in order to defuse tensions between the US and NATO regarding President Trump’s statements regarding Greenland.

President Trump claims the US needs Greenland to fend off threats from Russian in the Arctic, and that Denmark cannot ensure its security.

Some 25,000 troops from some 14 nations—including the US (which provided 4,000 troops) and Denmark—took part in Cold Response, which involved deployments into northern Norway and Finland.

Russia’s Arctic regions account for 7.5 percent of the country’s GDP. This figure is likely to increase as global warming and the resultant melting of sea ice open up the Northern Sea Route to shipping. This route is expected to become even more important as Russia is expected to garner substantial revenue from oil and liquefied natural gas extracted in the Arctic region and transported to Asia with costly icebreaker assistance. Likewise, with an estimated $19.2 billion in earnings in 2025, Arctic fisheries are also an important source of revenue for the Russian Federation.

The US Department of Defense first promulgated an Arctic Strategy in 2024, declaring that the region is critical to the defense of the US homeland, the protection of US national sovereignty, and US defense treaty commitments.

President Trump has characterized the Arctic as an emerging arena of great power competition, and has not ruled out the use of military force in order to assert US dominance over the region.

US dominance over the region.

The Waging Peace Campaign remains the cornerstone project of my work and is singularly focused on helping overcome Russophobia in the United States by travelling to Russia, capturing the essence of the Russian reality, and bringing this back to the United States, where I disseminate through articles, videos, and podcast appearances.

In this context, I have been invited to travel to Russia this fall, where I will be provided unprecedented access to persons and places critical, from the Russian perspective, to Baltic and Arctic security. Using the Waging Peace formula, I plan on capturing the Russian reality about these two regions and bring this reality back with me to the United States, where I will publish articles and videos derived from the trip to better inform and educate a broader US and Western audience.

Knowledge, after all, is Power.

And the best antidote to ignorance is fact-based truth.

I am an independent journalist, and trips such as this can only take place if underwritten by the donations of supporters.

Independent means just that—I pay for everything. Air travel, ground transportation, accommodations, food, and incidental expenses. I pay for the cost of studios, videographers, interpreters, sound engineers, video editors, and all other production costs associated with the effort.

For a visit such as the one planned this fall, expenses could reach upwards of $25,000.

At the present time, I have a total of $152.47 in my donation account.

For security reasons, I cannot disclose the itinerary or specific timing of this trip. I am on at least three separate Ukrainian “kill” lists, and the Ukrainians have made several attempts to follow through on their threats during past visits.

The experiences being offered are as unique as they are important, and include interviews with senior officials, visits to locations not normally accessible to foreigners, as well the opportunity to further the discussion through interactions with Russian academic institutions.

There has never been a more pressing need for a full understanding of the Russian perspective regarding both the Baltic and Arctic regions. I can promise that any donations provided in support of this trip—as is the case with all of my endeavors, past and future—will be used diligently to further stated goals and objectives.

Waging Peace isn’t just a slogan.

It is a cause.

Let’s do this together.

Thank you.

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