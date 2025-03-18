The Russia House had a special guest, Maria Zakharova, the Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry. What started as a classic interview turned into a remarkable conversation that touched on the very essence of the problems that exist today between Russia and the West, emphasizing the responsibility on the part of the West for these problems, and underscoring how important it is to overcome Russophobia if solutions to these problems are to be found.

