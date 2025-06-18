Real Scott Ritter

Paul Richards
5h

Hi Scott Ritter, Congrats on setting up a forum for communications between Russian and American citizens. I support your effort and want to send my thanks. Recently you said that this effort began in the 1980s with your buddy Phil Donahue. I sent you a book, "Ordinary Life in the USSR 1961" https://estuarypress.com/estuary-press-home/multi-media-publications/estuary-press-book-store/ about a trip I made at age 17 with my parents, Harvey and Alice Richards. They made a film called "A Visit to the Soviet Union" that had two parts, Women of Russia (https://estuarypress.com/hrma-video/women-of-russia-instant-video-2/) and Far from Moscow (https://estuarypress.com/hrma-video/far-from-moscow-video/). There is a short video on YouTube taken from these films also called "Ordinary Life in the USSR, 1961 (https://youtu.be/ExHCAjRsZhA?feature=shared) that has had nearly 1 million views. This trip way back in 1961 hoped to do exactly what you are doing now. I never received an acknowledgement from you that you actually received the book. I hope so. If not, I will send it again. I feel that our efforts to create a friendly dialogue really started with my family's efforts back in 1961.

