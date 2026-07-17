Mykhailo Federov, former Ukrainian Minister of Defense

The removal of Fedorov as Ukraine’s Defense Minister underscores the dilemma which confronts that nation heading into the second half of the summer. Fedorov had sold Zelensky on the ability of drones and AI to change the strategic momentum of the conflict away from Russia. Tremendous resources were poured into this campaign. Today the drone campaign has failed to accomplish its goals. Fedorov wants to double down on failure, and pour more resources into the drone campaign.

Syrsky is trying to manage a collapsing front. He needs manpower and equipment to hold the line. Federov’s drone campaign has denied him resources, and he appealed to Zelensky to allocate the resources necessary to give him a fighting chance.

Fedorov objected, believing Ukraine needed to relay on more drone attacks.

Syrsky won, and Fedorov is out.

Expect Ukraine to continue failing on both fronts—the drone campaign and on the frontline.

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