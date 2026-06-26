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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
8h

😀Thanks Big😃

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
3h

It's of extreme importance to understand that the U.S. has stage-managed WW-III to be fought on the soil of Europe, retaining the goal of taking down Russia, while yet again, fighting America's wars on the land of others. The EU Elites have no idea that they have been taken for fools. See https://kathleenmccroskey.substack.com/p/machinations-of-empire

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