Real Scott Ritter

Trump Watch 9: "I Want To Be Sedated"

Special Guest: Dr. Naomi Wolf
Scott Ritter
Aug 05, 2025
Trump Watch is a new weekly “report card” on all things Trump hosted by Scott Ritter for paid subscribers. Scott interviews one guest on one topic in each episode. In Episode Nine, Dr. Naomi Wolf offers her take on Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a person, and assesses his job performance as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.

