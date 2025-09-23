Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Real Scott Ritter

Trump Watch 12: "Genocide and Democracy"

Special Guest: Medea Benjamin
Scott Ritter
Sep 23, 2025
∙ Paid
1
2
Share

Trump Watch is a new weekly “report card” on all things Trump hosted by Scott Ritter for paid subscribers. Scott interviews one guest on one topic in each episode. In Episode Eleven, CODEPINK co-founder Medea Benjamin discusses the plight of Palestinians and the role of activists.

Share

Give a gift subscription

Donate

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Scott Ritter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture