Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Real Scott Ritter

Trump Watch 10: "American Idiot"

Special Guest: Aaron Maté
Scott Ritter
Aug 16, 2025
∙ Paid
12
6
Share

Trump Watch is a new weekly “report card” on all things Trump hosted by Scott Ritter for paid subscribers. Scott interviews one guest on one topic in each episode. In Episode Ten, independent journalist Aaron Maté discusses the origins of Russiagate in light of recent disclosures.

Share

Give a gift subscription

Donate

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Scott Ritter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture