Scott Ritter Extra

Scott Ritter Extra

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob Roy's avatar
Rob Roy
3d

Sounds most promising. I look forward to the program.

My question is: Why is the US so afraid of Israel; how did this happen, and will it change, and if so, how?

(Still trying to find The Russia house's 2nd episode. Can you help?)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Vera Scroggins's avatar
Vera Scroggins
3d

Thanks for this focus. Look forward to your offerings. Peace.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Scott Ritter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture