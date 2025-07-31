The sharp exchange of words between President Trump and former President Medvedev underscores just how dangerous the deteriorating relations between the US and Russia have become.

The threats being promulgated are not idle ones.

President Trump has become enthralled with the Israeli “Nasrallah” solution—leadership decapitation and middle management disruption designed to bring about the rapid collapse of a government/system.

It was tried—and failed—in Iran.

But Trump is being advised by Russophobes who believe that the US can successfully implement such a plan against Russia.

This plan begins with sanctions, as all such plans do.

It ends with a decapitation strike on Moscow.

Trump’s imagined conversation with Putin, where he threatened to “bomb the sh*t out of Moscow”, is indicative of the President’s thinking in this regard.

The preferred decapitation strike is done using B-52 bombers launching cruise missiles, accompanied by Trident missiles launched from Ohio-class submarines operating off the coast of Russia, allowing for a flatter trajectory flight and shorter flight time.

Medvedev’s comment about the “Dead Hand” indicates that Russia is well aware of Trump’s plans.

The “Dead Hand”, or Perimeter system, is a long-standing fail-safe mechanism/plan which guarantees a full-scale nuclear retaliation in case any nation is foolish enough to try a decapitation strike.

It dates back to Soviet times, when a special regiment of SS-20 missiles was equipped with radio transmission devices instead of warheads. These missiles would be launched, broadcasting launch codes that would send all strategic nuclear force weapons to their targets, even if Moscow was taken out.

This wasn’t theoretical—in my book Disarmament in the Time of Perestroika, I write about how the Soviets transitioned this capability to the SS-25 system once the SS-20 was eliminated under the INF treaty.

Today this mission is being handled by special regiment of SS-27 missiles.

There are other components of the “Dead Hand”.

Medvedev’s mentioning of it is a not-to-gentle reminder to Trump and his planners that it is suicide to think of a preemptive decapitation strike against Russia.

Hopefully this message gets through.

Otherwise, the “Walking Dead” allusion made by Medvedev will be the future of the United States and the world.

