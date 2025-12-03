The Author conducts an interview for The Russia House with Scott Ritter , August 2025

2,150

-72

57,798

+81

To the layperson, these numbers are meaningless.

What they show are the performance of my Substack page over the past 30 days.

In short, the paid subscriptions that serve as the primary source of my income have fallen by 72 subscriptions.

And the free subscriptions, which constitute the vast majority of subscribers, have grown by 81 subscriptions.

Good news (growth) and bad news (decline).

But it is the bad news that is what brings me here.

It reflects an alarming trend which has been discernable over the course of the past 90 days.

2,308 paid subscribers has plummeted to 2,150, a decline of 158.

56,825 has grown to 57,798, an increase of 27.

This is during a period of time which marks the return of my passport and my ability to resume travelling to Russia and continue the important work of furthering better relations between the US and Russia that has served as the cornerstone of the work that I publish regularly on my Substack page.

During this time I have enhanced the quality and quantity of the interviews done for the podcast The Russia House with Scott Ritter, transitioning from a paid subscription service available on Telegram to a free product available to my subscribers on Substack.

The Author prepares to record an interview for The Russia House with Scott Ritter , August 2025

This is in keeping with my philosophy not to place important material behind a paywall, but rather to make it available to the public at large.

I have worked very hard to establish my credentials as an independent journalist. While I do derive income from several sources outside the framework of my Substack subscription base, the reality is that Substack is the driver of my economic reality.

Without the paid subscriptions to Substack, the economic viability of my independent journalism efforts would be nil.

I make a living wage from Substack which puts me squarely in the middle of the Middle Class of America.

I don’t live an ostentatious lifestyle.

I have a mortgage, and I make a car payment (a Mazda CX-5, not a Mercedes!)

I help pay my daughters’ college debts.

I put food on the table, and a roof over my family’s head.

I feed and care for three dogs and two cats.

And I am deeply grateful for those of you who have supported my work through paid subscriptions.

Since August I have posted a number of articles offering unique insights into the critical issues of arms control and disarmament, and US-Russian relations.

I have embarked on three separate trips to Russia, where I have conducted dozens of unique interviews and reported on the critical issues of the day.

The Author is interviewed by Russian media, August 2025

While the costs of these trips is largely underwritten by donations specifically for that purpose, the last Russia trip cost me more than $7,500 from my own income.

A price I’m willing to pay to get the job done. And I price I can pay because of the paid subscription base to my Substack page.

I have also delved into using Substack as a vehicle for self-publishing. I have published the prologue and the first four chapters of my history/memoir of the Gulf War and UNSCOM weapons inspections, The SCUD Hunters.

None of this is hidden behind a paywall.

In the coming year, I plan on increasing the quality and quantity of products published on Substack.

But I also have to take a look at my business model.

I cannot sustain consecutive 90-day performances like the one I just had.

I understand not everyone is in a position to be a paid subscriber.

And I recognize the reality that a considerable number of the unpaid subscribers subscribe because it doesn’t cost them anything.

I get it.

But the reality is this current trend is unsustainable.

The Author is interviewed as part of the Festival of New Media, August 2025

As I move into 2026, I have to balance my goals and objectives with my ability to sustain them, and myself, financially.

To be frank, if I have another 90 day performance report that shows a continued decline in paid subscriptions, I will have no choice but to put my work behind a paywall.

Most of my peers who use Substack operate in this fashion.

As I said, I’ve avoided it because I feel my work is more than journalism. It is a mechanism of empowerment, the living embodiment of “knowledge is power”, a factory that produced better informed citizens.

I’d like to keep it this way.

But I need your help to do so.

Happy Holidays.

