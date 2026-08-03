Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

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Ann Mcilvenna's avatar
Ann Mcilvenna
10h

This is truly troubling I never imagined for a moment that the USA would allow a foreign government to take control of their military. This, surely is treason. As Isreal is a Zionist organisation that was created by the City of London and the British government. I hope that this never happens for the sake of the American people

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Aldo Cuenca's avatar
Aldo Cuenca
10h

You're completely right Scott.

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