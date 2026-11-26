I recently completed a whirlwind visit to Moscow—landed on November 14, flew out in the early hours of November 23. Originally this trip was scheduled to be much shorter—I had been invited by Yana Lantratova, the Ombudsman for Human Rights of the Russian Federation, to be a panelist at the 2026 International Ombudsman Forum, where Yana’s humanitarian work would feature. I was to fly out on November 19 for Turkey, where I had a pair of university lectures scheduled. But the Turks had requested that the speaking engagements be pushed off until November 23-24, and so I found myself in Moscow with time on my hands.

Not one to remain idle, I asked Alexandra Madornaya, my in-country producer/editor/manager, to see if there was any interest on the part of Russian media to do some interviews. Afterall, President Trump was scheduled to meet in China with President’s Putin and Xi in an event some were likening to the “New Yalta.” Newsworthy events put demands on the news cycle, and even finely tuned State-run propaganda outlets could use a fresh face to present the highly scripted scripted Kremlin spin I apparently am amply compensated to amplify.

None other than the redoubtable Gilbert Doctorow, the Ivy League educated Doyen of all things Russia, has labeled me as such. And, like E. F. Hutton of times past, when Doctor Gilbert Doctorow speaks, everyone listens.

Gilbert has criticized me for failing to abide by his code of conduct when it comes to “what constitutes correct behavior with respect to the publicly identified adversary of the United States, which Russia is today just as the Soviet Union was in the days of the first Cold War.” The “Doctorow Rules” (his self-defined “red lines”) exist, he claims, so that “a new generation of activists” won’t “fall victim as Ritter has and similarly discredit the Opposition.”

Thank God (and the Ivy League) for Doctor Doctorow.

Gilbert came out of the woodwork in August 2024 following an FBI raid on my home, triggered by Ukrainian-fueled speculation that I was acting as a paid agent of influence of the Russian government. “Ritter hanged himself,” Doctorow wistfully wrote at the time, “when he acknowledged last night in a video released on the internet that he had accepted ‘compensation’ from both RT and Sputnik, which are news outlets financed by the Russian government.”

What the good Doctor Doctorow failed to report that I also “acknowledged” being “compensated” for articles published in Consortium News, Energy Intelligence, The American Conservative, The Washington Spectator, TruthDig, Harper’s, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times, The Chicago Tribune, The Baltimore Sun, and more than a dozen other publishing outlets across America and the non-Russian world, and that the “compensation” received from both RT and Sputnik were on the lower spectrum of the “trade standard” and constituted a fraction of my overall annual income.

No, for the Good Doctor Doctorow, the idea of a free press and free speech is trumped by his personal code of ethics, which reproaches anyone who dares express an opinion on either RT or Sputnik.

I recently published a book, Highway to Hell: The Armageddon Chronicles, 2015-2024, which consists of a compendium of previously published opinion articles addressing the topic of disarmament and nuclear proliferation. This version of the book was published because the FBI had seized all copies of my original manuscript when they raided my home and took possession of all my personal electronics, together with my personal archive of documents and papers accumulated over a lifetime of work dedicated to the field of disarmament.

One of the reasons I opted to take the path of publishing previously published material rather than try to recreate the draft original manuscript that the FBI seized was that I wanted to put on public display the writing I had done over time for a wide range of publications—including RT and Sputnik—and allow the public to decide for themselves whether my content, writing style, perspective, and conclusions morphed from outlet to outlet—in short, whether an article written for RT showed the heavy hand of Russian censorship to the extent that it differed substantially from an article published in, for instance, The American Conservative (whose editor at the time, Kelley Vlahos, had a far heavier editing hand than any of her Russian counterparts.)

The Good Doctor found criminal intent where none existed, but in typical fashion born of his own prejudices, did not allow fact to interfere with his carefully crafted narrative. My “crime” of accepting compensation for services performed, Doctorow noted, “likely will not be the sole charges against him for violating the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA) when his case goes to court. He also accepted travel to Russia and within Russia paid for by Russian hosts, first a publisher of one of his books in a Russian language edition and then by a group of extreme nationalists linked to the philosopher-political activist Dugin. Their financial arrangements with the Russian government are opaque. This also showed willful disregard for propriety and for the journalist’s obligation to be objective. That Ritter’s objectivity had been compromised was perfectly evident from his glowing reports on Russia upon his return to the United States.”

Sorry, Doctor Doctorow—my “case” didn’t go to court, although it was not for a lack of trying (the Northern District of New York did empanel a Grand Jury in August 2024 for this purpose.) Doctorow should have consulted with a lawyer before opining on matters of legality when it comes to journalism and those who practice it. Maybe his extended stint outside the territory of the United States (the Good Doctor Doctorow seemed to split his time between Brussels, Belgium, and Saint Petersburg, Russia, actions which seemed to have collectively erased his understanding of what the First Amendment to the US Constitution actually represents.")

If he had done a modicum of the kind of due diligence one would expect of someone possessing his academic pedigree, he might have familiarized himself with the Office of Financial Assets Control (OFAC), the Department of Treasury's watch dog when it comes to matters pertaining to sanctions enforcement. “OFAC issues general licenses,” a web site dedicated to the topic run by the Department of Treasury notes, “to authorize certain transactions that would otherwise be prohibited pursuant to a particular sanctions program. These general licenses are self-executing, meaning they allow persons to engage in certain transactions involving the United States or US persons without needing to apply for a specific license, provided the transactions meet certain terms and conditions as described in the general license.”

One of these general licenses is granted to those engaged in the profession of journalism.

Including yours truly.

Much to the chagrin of Doctorow, should he had taken the time to educate himself on the topic, there was no crime committed by myself in accepting airline tickets, hotel costs, and other expenses ancillary to the book tour in question (my book Disarmament in the Time of Perestroika had been published by Komsomolskaya Pravda, one of Russia’s foremost publishing houses.

I never had any relationship with the “extreme nationalists linked to the philosopher-political activist Dugin” Doctorow speaks of. I believe he is referring to the International Russophile Movement, the founding congress of which convened on March 14, 2023, in Moscow. I was invited, but did not attend. But if I had, I would have been covered by the OFAC General License.

No crime, no charges, and thus no “case” to go to court.

The lack of criminal intent and/or activity on my part aside, Doctorow seems to have a particular bone to pick with RT, one of the pair of Russian news organizations I had collaborated with. “No country has a monopoly on stupidity,” he writes. “There is plenty to go around for all of mankind. And the existence of RT is a perfect demonstration of the occasional blindness of the Russian government. Its director Margarita Simonyan is a brilliant public speaker with a phenomenal memory for quotations from Russian poetry that she uses to add depth to her appearances on television. However, the RT project that she has overseen represents a misallocation of Russian state funds and failure to exploit Russia’s news gathering manpower properly.”

From the very start, RT positioned itself as a mirror to America, with programs prepared and delivered by has-been US, Canadian and other English speaking journalists. The results were second rate in terms of quality and misguided in mission. Mirrors to America’s blemishes and rot are better held up by Americans in country, not by the country’s adversary. More importantly, RT never exploited the wealth of material right under its nose within the state’s Russian language broadcasting to its domestic audience. It would have better served Russia’s reputation in the world if the high quality news broadcasts of Vesti and the top quality political talk shows like The Great Game or Evening with Vladimir Solovyov were either re-broadcast with English voice-over or with English subtitles. This was never done.

I won’t deign to rush to the defense of RT in the face of Doctorow’s slander. Margarita & Co. are all adults capable of mounting their own defense.

I’ve written extensively about my relationship with RT in the past, and my attendance at RT’s gala celebrating their 20th Anniversary in October 2025 should speak for itself. But I will note several points of curiosity: is Doctorow ignorant of the fact that Vesti maintains a dedicated web page to my Russian media appearances, and that I have been a frequent guest on both The Big Game and Solovyov Live?

Also, how does Doctorow square his criticism of RT with the fact that he has often appeared as a “talking head” guest on RT’s programming?

But don’t let facts get in the way of a good story—especially if you’re the one telling it.

To Doctorow’s apparent dismay, I was not rounded up and cast in prison for the crime of acting as an unregistered agent of Russia, but rather had my passport returned to me (albeit after a year in travel purgatory), after which I immediately resumed my mission of trying to improve US-Russian relations “one handshake at atime.”

Which, of course, more often than not entails making frequent appearances on Russian media.

The FBI raid on my home was a wake up call that, even if one assiduously adheres to the rule of law (remember, ladies and gentlemen—the FBI had full access to every aspect of my personal and professional life as a result of their search of my home and other subpoenas issued pursuant to their Grand Jury investigation and no charges were forthcoming), one shouldn’t wave a red flag in front of a Bull who has already shown a propensity to charge.

I made a decision in returning to Russia that I would do so on my own terms, and based upon my own capacity to underwrite the travel and all associated expenses. Through my Substack (The Real Scott Ritter) publications and the generous donations of supporters, I bought my own airline tickets, paid for my hotels, and paid for all my meals. I rented out studio space, and hired cameramen, sound engineers, and video editors. When I wanted someone to travel with me (like Garland Nixon did in November 2025 and March 2026), I covered all of his expenses as well. And when my second book was published in Russia in November 2025 (Highway to Hell), I paid the expenses associated with the book tour. In short, I am probably the most financially independent of the so-called “independent journalists” operating inside Russia. I don’t operate in this manner for legal reasons, nor do I do it to adhere to some unspoken “code of journalistic conduct” imagined by Doctor Doctorow.

I just don’t want the Raging Bull (the FBI) to keep charging.

There are resources in Russia willing to put me up in 5-star hotels and fly me to and from in business class—all legal. I pay my own way—economy class tickets, and smaller boutique hotels at half the price. It’s still very expensive— a week-long trip can run to well over $10,000, and this doesn’t include the cost of doing business (studio, interpreters, editors, technicians, etc.), which can easily top $8,000 for two-days work (on my last visit, I booked a studio for a day to conduct four interviews in support of my podcast, The Russia House with Scott Ritter; one cancelled (I got a partial refund), and the other three went forward as planned: Mamuka Pipia, the International Secretary of the Solidarity for Peace Party who has played a leading role in changing Georgian-Russian relations for the better, Boris Chernyshov, a member of the State Duma who serves as the Chairman of the influential the State Duma Committee on the Development of Civil Society and Public and Religious Associations who helped draft the so-called Moscow Principles of Human Rights that is currently being introduced too the international community, and Yana Lantratova, the Ombudsman for Human Rights of the Russian Federation who recently returned for the White House, where she met with First Lady Melania Trump about the recently concluded humanitarian mission to the city of Oleshky.

Three interviews.

My agenda.

My dime.

That’s the schoolbook definition of an independent journalist.

When I travel to Russia I have a broader agenda as well—to improve US-Russian relations “one handshake at a time.” This was my motto during my first visit to Russian in April-May 2023, and it was my motto on this visit as well (and every visit in between.)

One handshake at a time.

It is my desire to communicate this mission to as many Russians as possible. I do this through lunches and dinners, through lectures and meetings—and by appearing on Russian media, where I can deliver my message to millions of Russians who otherwise would not be made aware of it.

And so I put the word out: I will be in Russia, and anyone interested in having a conversation should get back to me through my assistant, Alexandra Madornaya.

As a participant in the 2026 International Ombudsman Forum, I attracted no small amount of media attention, and as a result did a number of interviews, including my turn in front of the main podium answering questions from the reporter pool.

I also gave a sit down interview with Argumenty i Fakty a weekly newspaper based in Moscow and owned by the Government of Moscow. This is a prestigious interview, but I can’t take credit for arranging it—it was part of the program, so to speak.

One of the first media outlets to reach out was Central Channel (‘Tsentralny Kanal’), the premier news and information program broadcast live Monday through Thursday, exclusively on the VKontakte social media platform of the Russian internet.

Hosts Alexey Gudoshnikov, a veteran radio and television broadcaster, and Gar Dmitriev, a comedian with extensive experience in the KVN (Club of the Funny and Inventive) circuit, according to their website, “curate the daily news landscape, discussing key events in Russia and around the world with the people who shape the agenda—including top-level officials, recognized experts, influential bloggers, and public opinion leaders.” The first guests on the show when it debuted in 2023 included Maria Zakharova, and the former Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov.



This was my third visit to this program—one previous live in-studio appearance, and one appearance via video.

It’s not an easy format for a non-Russian speaker—a translator is speaking into your ear, providing simultaneous interpretation, while the host speaks using a microphone amplified sufficiently for the live audience to hear. And when I spoke, the interpreter was simultaneously translating my words into Russian, drowning out my ability to hear myself speak.

But the program is very successful, garnering tens of millions of views.

I would liken the impact of the show to Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Jon Stewart in terms of its seeking to blend news commentary with comedy.

I remember my appearance on The Daily Show. Jon Stewart was engaging and funny, and I did my best to play the straight guy to his comedy. I left the stage uncomfortable, but later realized that I had reached millions of college age Americans who otherwise would have never bothered to engage on the issue of WMD in Iraq.

I felt the same way leaving the set of Central Channel: slightly uncomfortable, but steadfast in the knowledge that I had reached an otherwise unreachable Russian demographic—millions strong— with whom I was able to share my insights into the complex dynamics governing US-Russian relations.

The day after my appearance at the International Ombudsman Forum I found myself in the TASS headquarters in downtown Moscow, where I joined former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov and Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik for a news conference marking the anniversary of the Maidan coup kicking off in downtown Kiev in December 2013. I fielded a few questions, the answers to which provided fodder for TASS press releases for a few days, before heading over to the TASS interview space for a one-on-one interview by a female correspondent who had done double duty as my interpreter during the press conference. TASS is Russia’s leading news agency, and is the most-cited news outlet in Russia.

I’ve done a few press conferences over the years, including several run out of the prestigious National Press Club, in Washington, DC. One of the main purposes of a press conference is to get your message out. I can say without fear of contradiction that the TASS-run event outperformed any National Press Club event by an order of magnitude.

People like Doctor Doctorow see “State-run media”, and condemn.

I see a well-oiled machine doing the job of getting my message—unadulterated, uncensored, and unscripted—to a global audience.

If you want to try and influence as many people as possible, TASS provides unmatched service.

And without the kind of heavy-handed narrative control I’ve experienced at the likes of NBC News, CNN and Fox News, those bastions of American corporate-controlled “free speech.”

That afternoon I headed over to the RT facility, where I was scheduled to be interviewed by Rick Sanchez, the veteran American journalist whose program the Sanchez Effect had become the flagship of RT. Rick and I go way back, to his time as a CNN anchor. In 2009, Rick had me on his program a few times to discuss geopolitical issues, a sharp break from the cold shoulder I had largely been given by mainstream corporate controlled media. It took a lot of courage for Rick to buck the system like that, and it was this courage and commitment to journalistic integrity that led to his being fired by CNN in 2010.

Rick went on to work with Fox News and Univision, before joining RT in October 2018. His show, The News with Rick Sanchez, was broadcast out of RT’s Washington, DC headquarters. Rick had me on a few times to discuss the situation in Iraq and, even more telling, allowing me to discuss in detail my decision to speak out about WMD and Iraq in a manner that contradicted the official narrative, instead of taking the more lucrative path of narrative conformity that nearly everyone else opted for.

Needless to say, I like Rick. I say this not only in the interest of full disclosure, but because it is true. I don’t just like him as a journalist, but also as a person, as a friend.

And so I have absolutely zero qualms about going on set with Rick every chance I get. An appearance with Rick is more like two guys hanging out at a bar on Saturday afternoon talking politics between football games than it is a formal interview. I enjoy the interaction, and would do it over and over again in any event, even if the Sanchez Effect didn’t draw millions of viewers world-wide and offer an unmatched platform for getting a message out to an English speaking audience.

I’m sure there is much that the Good Doctor Doctorow could find at fault with the relationship between Rick Sanchez and myself.

One thing he could not wag an accusatory finger at, however, is the purity of the conversation. Rick Sanchez is a media professional—he runs his program like a coach runs a team, designing and directing the plays. The news cycle provides him with a wide-range of topics to choose from. As for me, I literally have no idea what Rick and I are going to talk about when I arrive at the studio. I’m in pure unscripted react mode. Rick is professional enough not to take me down a path incompatible with my background and expertise, but when it comes to geopolitics and military matters, the world is his stage. Our back and forth is 100% authentic unscripted banter among two Americans who operate unshackled from the constraints of corporate media.

Does Rick work for RT? Absolutely.

Does RT have its own priorities? Of this there is no doubt.

But within the four corners of RT narrative framing (four very expansive corners, by the way), Rick has free rein to take his show in the direction he desires.

And at no time has Rick, or anyone from RT, for that matter, ever made an effort to tell me what to say, or how to say it.

There is no lengthy “pre-interview” process such as which takes place at every corporate-controlled media outlet in the United States. You know—you get the call from a producer, who engages you in a conversation, asks some questions and, if your answers are what they want, then asks you if you’d like to repeat those answers in front of a camera.

And if your answers didn’t fit the bill? They thank you for your time.

And if you fail the prescreening process enough times? The phone stops ringing.

Total narrative control.

There is none of that at RT.

And certainly none of that from Rick Sanchez, whose independence and direct nature must give RT senior executives heartburn at some point.

My visits to Moscow are not all forums and press events; there is a ton of work being done as well. In addition to the three interviews I did for The Russia House with Scott Ritter, I participated in a working lunch with “Iskander”, the military veteran of the Special Military Operation who played an instrumental role in organizing and facilitating my visit to the war zone this past June. We talked about current projects (I’m in the process of making a documentary film about drone warfare based upon the June visit), and future projects (really cool ones, which I can’t disclose until they happen.)

I had another working lunch with Konstantin Antipin, my editor at Konzeptual Publishing House, which published the Russian language edition of my book, Highway to Hell (Doroga v Ad). During my visit to the Special Military Operation zone last June, I had made a promise to the people who live there that I would never forget what I had witnessed, and that I would do my best to make sure their story was told for as long as it needed to be told so that the world never forgets what Ukraine and the collective West has done to them. As part of this promise, I have committed to writing a book about this experience which will be published in Russia by Konzeptual. Konstantin and I discussed the book (it is almost finished) and our plans for a book tour next year (don’t worry, Doctor Doctorow—no Russian money will be used to underwrite the costs of this tour!)

I had working dinners with my good friend Peter Henseler (in addition to Peter’s friends and colleagues, the dinner was attended by George Galloway and his wife.) Whenever you assemble such a cast of characters as Peter had in one place, ideas are generated, concepts churned about, and plan made.

This dinner did not disappoint in that regard.

All I can say to the world is, Standby!

Another “working dinner” started out as simply a social event—a casual evening with Steven Seagal, the film star turned Russian Ambassador at Large. Steven is a larger than life character possessing a curiosity for life and an intellect to match. Our casual conversation took a more serious turn, phone calls were made, and meeting arranged. Steven’s business is Steven’s business, but in this case, our dinner set in motion additional meetings that, if they go the way we hope, will produce very positive results. And all this over some of the best Peking Duck in the world!

Some dinners are purely social, such as the one hosted by a well regarded political scientist and academic at the O2 restaurant located on the rooftop of the Carlton Hotel, overlooking the Kremlin. Unmatched views, unbeatable company, and, for an evening, conversation unencumbered by the negativity of world events.

Other dinners start out as purely social affairs, and turn into something else altogether. Take, for instance, my regular gathering at the Genatsvali Restaurant on Moscow’s fashionable Arbat street. The restaurant specializes in authentic Georgian cuisine, something I am naturally attracted to (the byproduct of being happily married for 36 years to my Georgian bride, Marina, who sets out a Georgian table at home every chance she gets.) The Genatsvali restaurant is owned and operated by Margarita Pipia (Shonia), the lovely wife of my good friend, Mamuka Pipia (I put Shonia in brackets because it is her maiden name—the same maiden name of Marina’s mother, Lamara Khatiashvili (Shonia). We may be family!)

Thanks to the generosity and friendship of Mamuka and Margarita, the Genatsvali restaurant has become a home away from home while in Moscow, the place I go to socialize and enjoy life while away from my American home.

But a Georgian table isn’t just about food.

It is about people, and Mamuka’s Genatsvali table has a reputation of attracting some of the best and brightest minds in all of Russia and, indeed, the world.

My dinner at Mamuka’s proved to be no exception to this rule.

I had planned to take a good friend who has helped me navigate the maze-like intricacies of the Russian governmental bureaucracy over the years to dinner as a way of saying thanks and staying in touch. Our original plans fell through when her work intervened, and so I asked her to join me at the Genatsvali restaurant on my last scheduled day in Moscow. She accepted, but Russia being Russia, reached out and informed me she had mad the acquaintance of a very senior Russian diplomat who wanted to get together with me. My schedule was tight, so I asked if she could bring him with her to the Genatsvali restaurant. She agreed.

My dinner with Stevan Seagal had produced a phone call which put me in direct contact with a very senior Russian military officer, a combat veteran of the Special Military Operation and decorated Hero of the Russian Federation. The goal was to put Steven in contact with this gentleman, but their schedules did not coincide while I was in Moscow. This officer was available to meet on the day of the Genatsvali restaurant gathering, and so I invited him to attend, not thinking he would (or even could.)

He did.

And the dinner hosted by Peter Henseler had reunited me with my old comrade in arms, George Galloway. But GG had to excuse himself early from the gathering so he could host his popular podcast, The Mother of all Talk Shows (George is in political exile from the United Kingdom, having been driven out by the draconian policies of the British government when it comes to terrorizing the lives of anyone who expresses an opinion that differs from that being promulgated by 10 Downing Street. Our mutual friend and colleague, Chay Bowes, had just been placed under European Union sanctions while visiting family in Ireland, putting him in a horrible situation similar to that faced by Jacques Baud, the Swiss intelligence officer I recently interviewed in Brussels, Belgium. I very much wanted to discuss Chay with GG, and because our conversation was cut short at Peter’s table, I invited GG and his wife, Gayatri, to come to the Genatsvali as well.

George Galloway, a Hero of the Russian Federation, and a veteran Russian diplomat.

You put such intellectual talent as this together, and you approach critical mass. The resulting conversations represented a literal PhD in military and political affairs, which I will write about seperately.

Life is all about serendipity. Simply put, one could not have pre-planned the Genatsvali event—the people sitting around the table came from different walks of life which, up until that evening, had never intersected.

And it never would have dawned on my to try and bring them all together under one roof.

But it happened—a missed dinner date, an unplanned phone call, and a chance meeting.

Add Mamuka and Margarita’s Georgian table.

Shake vigorously.

And the result was pure intellectual and spiritual magic, Moscow style.

There was one last lunch.

It wasn’t supposed to happen.

I had reached out to my good friend and fellow journalist, Anton Karpov, to see if we could get together just to catch up and say hi. In addition to being a prolific chronicler of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine (he just published his third book on the topic), Anton runs the restaurant of the Central House of Writers, a throwback to the day and age when people passionately embraced those men and women who put pen to paper to produce literature and poetry designed to inform and shape society.

Anton is an old school soul trapped in the body of a young, energetic man. He is a true Russian patriot who was attracted by my message of peace and better relations between Russia and the US. Anton helped launch the Russian language edition of my book, Highway to Hell, offering the facilities of his prestigious restaurant as a venue.

Unfortunately, Anton’s schedule and my schedule did not coincide, so a lunch looked like it would be impossible to arrange.

Then serendipity once again intervened.

I was scheduled to leave Moscow on November 22, travelling to Turkey, where I was scheduled to deliver a pair of lectures at prestigious universities in Ankara and Istanbul. Unfortunately, the success of my visit to Bulgaria, complete with an avalanche of positive media, scared people in the US government, who made phone calls to people in the Turkish government, who made phone call to the two Turkish universities in question, who cancelled the events at literally the last second. I was compelled to extend my stay in Moscow by one day so I could change my travel plans, cancel reservations, and buy new tickets.

Suddenly I had a free day.

I contacted Anton to see if he was free for lunch, and he was.

So I found myself back at the second floor table overlooking the luxurious interior of the restaurant of the Central House of Writers, meeting with Anton.

And, again, magic.

Anton’s latest book, “Dnevnik”: Stormtrooper Medic, had just been published, and we discussed his book release event in December. Much to his surprise (and joy), I told him I would be in Russia on the planned date, and would be honored to attend.

Done.

We then discussed by own book and my drone movie, both scheduled for release next year.

Anton offered the restaurant of the Central House of Writers, as well as a new venue—a museum dedicated to the Special Military Operation, the construction of which was being finalized at a location near the Borodino Battlefield, as possible locations for the launch of both projects.

Done.

We then discussed the broader issue of US-Russian relationships, and the importance of my Waging Peace mission, and its approach toward spreading friendship and good will “one handshake at a time.”

And thus was born the idea of formalizing this effort into a committee comprised of like-minded Russians and Americans, dedicated to the simple task of promoting friendship amongst our tow peoples.

Watch this space—much more to come on this exciting project.

But back to the media and my roll as “Putin’s Puppet”, a “paid agent of the Kremlin”, and “Moscow’s useful idiot”, according to the Good Doctor Doctorow and people of his ilk.

On the morning of November 20 I roused myself from bed at a early hour, took my breakfast, and caught a taxi. My destination: the studio of Vladimir Solovyov, the host of the eponymously named Solovyov Live program, one of the most watched political shows in Russia, with millions of viewers.

I’ve known Mr. Solovyov since early 2022, when I was first invited to appear on his channel as a guest (via video). Later, I entered into an unpaid collaboration with Solovyov Live known as The Scott Ritter Show, where I was able to use Solovyov’s contacts to arrange interviews with high profile Russian guests. Sanctions led to the termination of this relationship, but once I started traveling to Russia, in May 2023, I was invited to join Mr. Solovyov in his studio for live, on-air appearances.

Vladimir, who in the 1990’s taught economics at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, is an articulate and intelligent man who knows and understands both the United States and its people. He is nobody’s fool, and his combination of the gift of gab, intelligence, and intellectual courage has allowed him not only to form strongly held positions taken from the perspective of a true Russian patriot, but articulate them on air, influencing viewers inside the government and out.

I have always felt at ease being interviewed by Vladimir. First of all, his America-style English makes me feel right at home. Second, his kind demeanor and good sense of humor puts me right at ease. Now, I’m under no illusion that Mr. Solovyov isn’t a polished interviewer long accustomed to making his guests open up on air. But there is a sense that Vladimir isn’t putting on an act, but, as a man known for wearing his heart of his sleeve, is very much “what you see is what you get” when it comes to his personality.

Many people have criticized me for being interviewed by Vladimir Solovyov.

But I could care less—their criticisms roll off me like water off a duck’s back.

And I don’t do it because of the views—although, once again, by going on Solovyov Live, I am getting exposure to millions I otherwise would have zero access to.

I do it because I actually like Vladimir—just like I like Rick Sanchez—and I view my appearance on his program as a conversation between friends.

Or, should I say, an informed conversation between two well-informed friends.

Nothing frivolous, but rather a conversation worth being listened to by his viewers.

A short walk from the studios of Solovyov Live one finds the main office building of Rossiyskaya Gazeta, the newspaper of record for the Russian government. I was scheduled to be interviewed by one of the most well respected, senior correspondents of this newspaper, Nikolai Dolgopolov. Nikolai comes from a family of journalists—his father, Mikhail, was a war correspondent who helped cover the Battle of Berlin and the fall of the Reichstag, and went on to cover the Nuremburg Trials. Nikolai started his career as a journalist with Komsomolskaya Pravda in 1973, where he eventually rose to deputy editor-in-chief. He was among the first reporters to travel to the Chernobyl disaster cleanup zone and received the Union of Journalists' Award for his courage. In 2007 Nikolai joined Rossiyskaya Gazeta as the deputy editor-in-chief. He occasionally writes on topics that appeal to him.

Nikolai and I met this past October on the set of the Vovan and Lexus Show, a platform for Vladimir Kuznetsov (Vovan) and Alexei Stolyarov (Lexus) to air the various telephone pranks that they perpetrate against unsuspecting senior officials in the West, often about topics that expose the severe Russophobia that infects all aspects of western society. We were both part of a larger panel to discuss the latest prank, which exposed how the United States pressures nations to vote in support of American initiatives at the United Nations. Nikolai was seemingly impressed by my performance, and handed me his business card along with an invitation for an interview when next in Russia.

And so it was I found myself strolling down Pravda Street, until I stopped outside Building 4, the former headquarters of Pravda (“Truth”, the official newspaper of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union and, during the Soviet era, one of the most influential papers in the country with a circulation of 11 million. Pravda still exists, by the way, occupying a few offices in a structure that has otherwise been taken over by Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

Nikolai had prepared around four pages of notes and questions, written by hand in the kind of meticulous script used by Soviet-era persons educated in Soviet schools known for their attention to such details as handwriting. I don’t know where he thought he was going to take this interview, but I do know that once we started talking, he rarely referred to his notes. I had the feeling that the interview had taken on its own life, proceeding where our conversation took it.

So much for carefully scripted narratives.

It was fun to be subjected to an old-school interview at the hands of one of the most respected veteran journalists still plying the trade. Nikolai in many ways reminded me of another veteran journalist, Seymore Hersh, whom I have known for more that a quarter century and who, at one time, sat me down for a similar old-school interview, done with handwritten notes and a simple audio recording device.

Nikolai’s article was published on November 23 (Russian American: Scott Ritter on what it's like to be alone in the US and against almost everyone in power.)

I will let the reader decide if it is Russian propaganda or not.

The last stop of the day was a return to the RT studios, this time to be interviewed by Oksana Boyko, an experienced American journalist who had been working at RT since 2005. I met Oksana at the 2026 International Ombudsman Forum hosted by Yana Lantratova, where she moderated the panel I was participating in. I guess my performance intrigued her, and after the forum I was contacted by her assistant, who asked if I might be willing to be interviewed by Oksana for her bi-weekly program Worlds Apart, a job she has been doing since 2021.

Oksana graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in journalism, and later received her Masters Degree in Mass Communications from St. Petersburg University. Prior to taking up her post as the host of Worlds Apart, Oksana cut her teeth on war reporting, covering stories from the battlefields of Chechnya, Libya, Syria, and Afghanistan.

According to Doctor Doctorow, Oksana is one of the category of “has been” English-speaking journalists scrounged up by RT to front for its propoganda.

The reporter I encountered was anything but.

Professional, poised, and extremely well prepared, she politely let me know that she was going to be a bit more confrontational than Rick Sanchez, pushing back on some of my well-known positions in support of arms control.

To which I simply smiled and replied “Bring it on.”

The end result speaks for itself, and once again I will let the reader decide how to categorize the product: legitimate journalism or pro-Russian propaganda?

And so my most recent visit to Russia came to a close. What started as a simple invitation to participate in a humanitarian forum transformed into a more extended stay filled with impromptu meetings and media appearances.

This visit exposed me to a vibrant group of international humanitarian workers with whom I hope to collaborate with in the future (I have already been invited to visit the Congo.)

Through the various meetings I participated in (mostly over lunch and dinner), I have closed a book deal and finalized the production schedule for a documentary film.

I have set the ball in motion regarding a major US-Russian friendship project.

I have written three articles, with at least another two in the works.

And I have produced three formal interviews with important officials which will help implement my mission of capturing the reality of Russia and bringing it back to an American audience in order to promote peace and undermine Russophobia.

And thanks to my impromptu media schedule, I was able to share my views and assessments, together with my mission of peace, with tens of millions of people throughout Russia and around the world.

It’s a tough job being Putin’s Puppet, but someone has to do it.

But there is another aspect of my work that goes beyond the so-called “propaganda” I have been accused of disseminating by the esteemed Doctor Doctorow.

Doctor Doctorow is of the opinion that I do what I do for money, an unforgivable offense (“better to be a taxi driver than a university assistant professor who must always bite his tongue and chime in with colleagues supporting the hegemonic policies of the powers-that-be,” Doctorow writes.)

I have made a very clear case that this is not the case.

He claims I am under the direction of the Russian government.

The FBI could not make such a case, in large part because, having seized my electronics and my personal papers, after subpoenaing my financial records, social media accounts and e-mail, there simply was no evidence that sustained such an allegation.

Doctorow goes on to opine that that those of us in what he has labeled as “Opposition personalities” have “nil effect on the conduct of US foreign policy,” that our work is simply limited to providing “the retrospective track of intellectual history, the path not taken today, when the Russia-Ukraine war finally ends under terms close to what we are saying.”

My efforts in December 2024 to organize an anti-nuclear war campaign came under pointed attack by the Good Doctor Doctorow. After praising “the courage, intelligence and public-spirited patriotism of Ritter and of those whom he brought to speak at this event,” and adding that “what they said from the dais deserves the widest possible audience,” Doctorow concludes the following: “The value of the Opposition movement in the USA against the country’s aggressive foreign and military policy wherein senior officials are saying publicly that the country is ready to enter a nuclear war with Russia and to prevail” is “close to nil.”

Doctorow would do well to reexamine his curmudgeonly conclusion.

The reality is that the December 7, 2024 event was preceded by a concerted anti-nuclear war campaign I called Operation DAWN. While the goal of Operation DAWN, to make nuclear arms control a centerpiece of the 2024 Presidential election, was only partially successful (we did get the Trump campaign to greenlight an article written by RFK Jr. and Donald Trump Jr. and published in The Hill which made opposing nuclear war a top Trump priority), its real value was in mobilizing the resources we in the “no nuclear war” movement would need when the chips were on the line.

On November 20, a few weeks prior to the December 7 event, at a presentation before the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Rear Admiral Thomas Buchanan, the Director of Plans for Strategic Command, responsible for executing America’s nuclear war plans, told an audience just that—that the Biden administration was ready to engage in a nuclear conflict with Russia, one that it expected to win.

On December 5, accompanied by the irrepressible Medea Benjamin from Code Pink, her able Washington, DC, Director, Adnaan Stumo, and other volunteers and activists, including Jose Vega and Morgan Blythe, I paid a visit to several congressional representatives and their senior staff to talk about the danger of nuclear war between the US and Russia, and possible ways that such a war could be avoided.

One of the points that I drove home was, in the face of continued use of ATACMS missiles by Ukraine against Russia, and void of any possibility of getting the Biden administration to rescind its permission regarding ATACMS use by Ukraine, it was imperative that President-elect Trump issue a statement which distanced himself from this policy, and provided Russia with assurances that a Trump administration would not continue to allow Ukraine to use ATACMS against Russia.

We were assured by several of the people we met with that they would do their best to get this message to senior members of the Trump transition team.

On December 12, Time Magazine published an interview with President-elect Trump, whom they had selected as their “Person of the Year.” It was a wide-ranging interview which touched on many topics and issues, including the decision by the Biden administration to allow Ukraine to use ATACMS against Russia.

“It’s crazy what’s taking place,” Trump said, referring to the ATACMS attacks. “It’s crazy. I disagree very vehemently with sending missiles hundreds of miles into Russia. Why are we doing that? We’re just escalating this war and making it worse. That should not have been allowed to be done. Now they’re doing not only missiles, but they’re doing other types of weapons. And I think that’s a very big mistake, very big mistake.

“I think the most dangerous thing right now is what’s happening, where Zelensky has decided, with the approval of, I assume, the President, to start shooting missiles into Russia. I think that’s a major escalation. I think it’s a foolish decision. But I would imagine people are waiting until I get in before anything happens. I would imagine. I think that would be very smart to do that.”

“Close to nil”, Doctor Doctorow says about the influence my work has on infleuncing US foreign policy.

The facts speak otherwise.

Why do I bring up this blast from the past?

Because I believe my work in Russia—with Russia—has the potential to pay great dividends towards peace and better US-Russian relations going forward.

I believe that together we can make a difference.

We may have already helped save the world from nuclear calamity.

Imagine what else we might be able to accomplish.

I’ll put in the sweat equity for as long as I can.

All I need is your continued support, moral and financial.

I’m returning to Russia in ten days to continue the work I started on this past trip, and those that preceded it.

And I am planning for the future.

Who knows when the next “moment in history” might emerge where the work of myself and my like-minded colleagues might help tip the scales of war away from violence and toward a lasting peace.

Call me Putin’s Puppet if you like.

Label me a Russian propogandist if you must.

The facts speak otherwise.

And in the end, the only thing that matters is the result.

Peace and prosperity for all, Russians and Americans alike.

A mission I will continue to pursue, one handshake at a time, for as long as I am able.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Share

Donate