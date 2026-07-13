Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
4h

Thank you, Scott! I gave up on "Dr. Oh " over a year ago. Zero content. You, Larry, Col. Macgregor, Nima, Lawrence Wilkerson and Rachael Blevins are the best! For actual war news, on YouTube see Ruslan Belov, Military Summary and Borzzikman.

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john webster's avatar
john webster
4h

'It could, however, drag Germany and NATO into a direct confrontation with Russia that would upset the very algorithms driving the military math that has Russia moving steadily forward toward victory over Ukraine and the collective West, Germany included.

This is exactly what Ukraine and its Western masters want'.

Thanks for this article Scott. It does annoy me that people like Doctorow vaccilate from being staunch supporters to vaccilators overnight. Russia is pursuing this war correctly. They are avoiding being 'provoked' into doing something which would give NATO a justification for escalation. (Incidentally I strongly suspect that there are elements in NATO who pray NOT to be provoked because they know the amateurs and nutters among them will be strengthened by it and that this will suck them into unpredictable chaos. MI6 are twats, but they are rational twats).

Some people (like Boyd-Barret) chide Putin for 'sucking up' to the Donald. Putin is a pro. He is dealing with a loose canon but knows that the canons below Trump are not so loose. They can be dangerous. Unless you have to - better not to go there. Learning to read an enemy is part of the art of conflict. The generals may be incompetent but some of their units are terrifyingly effective. Avoid them.

In any conflict with an enemy they will hit back. You have to be prepared to take punishment. Russia didn't want this fight - it is a product of western hubris and guile. They need to grind NATO down and that's what they're doing. That's not to say mistakes aren't made but the thing that has always impressed me about the Russians is the stoic way they recover having made mistakes. Belief is critical to victory.

Fair-weather friends like Doctorow have a different agenda. Lenin used to call it petit bourgeoise. Temper tantrums. An infantile disorder.

Something is happening in Russia which is going over the heads of most observers and nearly all commentators. They are looking again at their past. They are discovering that the USSR was not ALL awful. They are being encouraged by their history to go back and embrace a different course. The west battered the coinfidence of Russia and told them history had ended. War is giving them confidence back. This is why many of us in the west support them. We know that the western model is flawed and brutal.

Interestingly Zaluzhnyi made a comment right at the start of the conflict when he observed that (in relation to Ukraine) nations are sometimes born in wars. Russia is in the course of being re-born. You have noticed that. Sometimes you go over the top and get emotional - but you have every right to, and so have Russians. Stay the course. Don't be diverted Russia.

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