On September 14, 2026, Air Force Secretary Troy Meink publicly stated that the United States “has on-orbit space control weapons capable of defending the joint force against hostile adversary action.” This was the first official US acknowledgment of deployed weapons in orbit, ending decades of deliberate ambiguity about American offensive space capabilities. Meink and other officials provided no details on the systems’ type, number, orbit, or whether they are kinetic or non-kinetic. Space control, under US Space Force doctrine, encompasses activities to contest and control the domain, potentially including electromagnetic effects, cyber operations, or co-orbital systems. Officials framed the disclosure as necessary for deterrence amid advances by China and Russia in counterspace technologies, including rendezvous and proximity operations (RPOs), electronic warfare, and possible anti-satellite systems. China and Russia responded by accusing the United States of militarizing space and risking an arms race, while reiterating calls for restraints.