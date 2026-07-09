In May 2023 I visited Ekaterinburg, during which time I had the pleasure of speaking to a group of Russian college students from the Znanie Society. It was a very enlightening meeting—they asked many thoughtful questions, and we engaged in a fruitful and open discussion about the state of US-Russia relations.



Over the course of the following years I have had the privilege of continuing this relationship, and have come to recognize the Znanie Society as a leading voice in countering the Russophobia that exists globally be encouraging informed dialogue between Russians and foreigners.



Every year the Znanie Society selects a foreigner who has contributed to the cause of promoting a better understanding of Russia abroad.



Applications from foreign citizens for the main enlightenment prize Znanie.Award — 2026 are now accepted.



The Russian Znanie Society invites foreign citizens to compete for the title of “Foreign Enlightener Of The Year.”



The award is meant for foreign citizens involved in the activities as follows:

- being involved in various enlightenment activities, including being a teacher, professor, scientist, journalist, blogger/vlogger, translator, coach, political scientist, etc.;

- contributing to continuous development and strengthening of Russia's international relations;

- unbiased coverage of the facts of the Russian history;

- promoting new projects and developments aimed at strengthening Russia’s position on the international arena in various fields.



Applications can be submitted on: https://clck.ru/3UbFse



There are many Americans who are actively engaged in work which would qualify them for consideration of this honor.



If you know an eligible candidate for this award, feel free to follow the link to nominate this person yourself.

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