Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
12h

Thank you, Scott!

Russia is the great civilization of the North, not an open territory to be kicked around, colonized, broken up and exploited.

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
14h

😀Thanks Big😃

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