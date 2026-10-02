The Russian calm at the center of a NATO storm

I paid a visit to the port city of Baltik, the western-most populated center of Russia that serves as the heart of the Russian military contingent in the Kaliningrad Okrug. Contrary to European and NATO claims that Russia is preparing for war, what I witnessed was a military community going about business as usual on a peaceful September afternoon. I know what a military base preparing for conflict looks like; this was not it.
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