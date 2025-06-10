This week we have a special guest sit down with me in The Russia House—Pavel Balobanov, a Russian entrepreneur and my co-host for the upcoming US-Russia Citizen’s Summit.

Pavel and I discuss his background, what led him to organize this event, and the importance of dialogue in building good relations between Russians and Americans.

Given the importance of this issue, and my desire to publicize the US-Russia Citizen’s Summit as widely as possible, this edition of The Russia House will be published outside of the subscription paywall.

It will also be the debut video published on my new YouTube channel.

