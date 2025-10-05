On February 1, 2025, the administrator of my Telegram channel, Alexandra Madornaya, and I embarked on a grand experiment, the goal of which was to capture the Russian voice and bring it to an American audience. The product of this experiment—The Russia House with Scott Ritter—has reached the 50-episode benchmark. This provides me with a chance to reflect on how we got here, and where we are going.

The Russia House with Scott Ritter wasn’t the first time I had immersed myself in such a project—I had previously collaborated with the Russian media company Solovyev Live to produce The Scott Ritter Show, which was initially aired on a dedicated YouTube channel until the Ukrainian government, acting through the US Embassy, put pressure of YouTube to de-platform the program. I continued with the project, however, broadcasting my interviews with prominent Russian personalities, until September 2024, when the US Government enacted new sanctions against Russia which would have potentially criminalized any further collaborative work with Solovyov Live and other targeted Russian media outlets (including RT and Sputnik, for whom I contributed articles and video-based analysis.)

One of the last episodes of The Scott Ritter Show before being shut down by the Biden administration

The Scott Ritter Show was moderately successful, gaining a large Russian following, and, prior to being de-platformed by YouTube, had attracted tens of thousands of American subscribers. The purpose of the program—to bring the Russian voice to an American audience—was being fulfilled. When the US Government seized my passport in June 2024, preventing me from travelling to Russia to participate in the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum and conducting a 40-day tour of Russia where I was scheduled to conduct town hall-style meetings in 16 different cities, the need for The Scott Ritter Show was even more manifest.

And then the Biden administration killed it through sanctions.

In a nation defined by the concept of a free press, nothing screams hypocrisy more than sanctioning a free press. Now, there will be some who will claim that the concept of a free press wasn’t intended to provide a platform for so-called foreign propaganda, a label used by the CIA and American media outlets jealous over the attention Russian media outlets like RT get amongst an American audience.

But the concept of a free press, like free speech, is not something the US government gets to define for the American people. Freedom of speech and freedom of the press is an inalienable right that we the people of the United States of America reserve for ourselves, a right protected by the First Amendment of our Constitution. I the battleground of ideas that is a free press, the side that seeks to censor and silence is the side possessing the weaker argument. No one should fear a debate, dialogue or discussion about strongly held beliefs. And yet when confronting Russophobia in the United States today, it is the Russophobes who seek to suppress any voice that tries to paint Russia and Russians in a realistic light.

The Scott Ritter Show, like all my work trying to expose the American public to the Russian reality, was targeted by the Biden administration as a threat to American national security. My efforts to inform the American public about the danger of worsening US-Russian relations, and to encourage Americans to use their vote in the 2024 US Presidential election to pick candidates that would eschew nuclear war by promoting peace over war with Russia, was deemed to be “interference in the US election process.”

Elections matter.

And encouraging American citizens to vote their conscious, and to empower that vote with knowledge and information, is the ultimate expression of citizenship.

And this was criminalized by the Biden administration and the Russophobes that dominate the unelected establishment elites that dominate government, academia and the mainstream media.

The very people who fear an informed debate, dialogue and discussion about Russian reality.

The Biden administration’s candidate for President, Kamala Harris, lost the 2024 US Presidential election to Donald Trump. And, regardless of what else one thinks about who Donald Trump is or what he has done, one of the first actions of President Trump upon being sworn in was to sign a series of executive orders promoting free speech and ending the weaponization of law enforcement and intelligence to target Americans who exercised their free speech rights to speak out against government policies they disagreed with.

I decided to test this new policy direction, and The Russia House with Scott Ritter was the result.

During my collaboration with Solovyov Live, I had the benefit of working with partners who were extremely well connected to the Russian government and establishment, and the guest list reflected this reality. For The Russia House with Scott Ritter, Alexandra and I were on our own. Here, Alexandra showcased both her intelligence and resourcefulness in identifying quality guests (her standard was that they must be acknowledged experts in their respective fields) and attracting them to the show.

Alexandra Madornaya (center) with the Author (left) and Apti Alaudinov (right)

The results speak for themselves—in the first months of The Russia House with Scott Ritter, I was able to have conversations with political figures such as Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Apti Aloudinov, the famous military commander of the Akhmat Special Forces, and a host of noted academics, journalists, and specialists on a wide variety of topics covering the entire spectrum of the Russian reality today.

Given the realities of sanctions (despite his executive orders about free speech, President Trump has not moved on ending the legal restrictions against working with Russian media or engaging in financial transactions with Russians working in Russia), Alexandra and I decided that our best business model going forward was to set up a Telegram Channel which she would own and administer, and to publish The Russia House with Scott Ritter on this channel, charging a modest subscription fee to help cover the costs of editing and interpretation (costs which run to several hundreds of dollars per episode.)

Like any new endeavor, The Russia House with Scott Ritter had to go through the difficult experience of trying to build an audience capable of sustaining the effort and costs associated with the project. Here Alexandra and I struggled—the number of subscriptions necessary to break even on expenses proved to be a difficult objective to achieve. After a few months of watching Alexandra deplete her personal bank account to keep The Russia House with Scott Ritter afloat, we decided we either had to give up on the project, which neither of us wanted to do, or find a different business model.

We opted to expand The Russia House with Scott Ritter to my Substack page as a subscription service. I would hold money sufficient to offset the cost of producing the podcast aside until which time circumstances permitted me to legally transfer funds to Alexandra.

Even with the additional exposure on Substack and X, The Russia House with Scott Ritter only experienced modest growth. The guests continued to be of the highest quality, and the topics covered provided graduate-level exposure to the reality of Russia.

The problem facing The Russia House with Scott Ritter is the same problem that confronts anyone who seeks to promulgate concepts intended to better relations between the United States and Russia—endemic Russophobia. There is a limited audience of open-minded people willing to take the time to seriously watch and absorb the information that is being disseminated through the podcast that Alexandra and I produce. Growing an audience requires more than simply applying the tools associated with conventional marketing. For The Russia House with Scott Ritter to succeed, the marketing strategy employed needs to more resemble the strategies used to fight a pandemic—to accurately identify the disease in question, to expose its vulnerabilities to interdiction, to develop an adequate vaccine, and then to distribute the vaccine in an efficient manner.

The disease has a name—Russophobia. The problem with this disease, however, is that the diagnosis requires a level of self-awareness that is difficult to achieve, especially when the targeted audience is constantly inundated with data and information designed to sustain the disease. The root cause of the disease is ignorance, but this ignorance doesn’t manifest itself until too late in the life cycle of the disease, when the policies that politicians and the establishment elites produce from the foundation of popular support predicated upon the fear of Russia generated by unconstrained Russophobia manifest themselves in conflicts that have the potential of ending humanity.

To defeat Russophobia, those infected must first become aware of the infection and recognize the need for the vaccine of knowledge and information that programs like The Russia House with Scott Ritter make available. This, of course, dictates a different strategy than one used to increase understanding of the Russian reality. This new strategy focusses on making those infected by the disease of Russophobia aware of the consequences of the policies that they have unquestioningly enabled to be implemented and encourage them to begin questioning the justification for these policies. In doing so, there will be a demand for new sources of information that challenge the body of data that these people had previously drawn upon.

And one of the new sources of information that will be available with be The Russia House with Scott Ritter.

Nothing happens in a vacuum, however.

Especially if one wants to take on the powers that be that have built the physical and intellectual infrastructures that promulgate Russophobia today.

In July of this year, more than a year after the Biden administration seized my passport, it was unceremoniously returned.

I immediately made the decision that my first trip using this passport was to complete the journey the Biden administration stopped back in June 2024—to go to Russia.

But not as a tourist.

My goal was to take The Russia House with Scott Ritter to Russia and kick-start the creation of a viable antidote to the disease of Russophobia.

The Author interviews Mamuka Pipia, the owner of the Genatsvale Restaurant and the International Secretary of the Solidarity for Peace Party, Republc of Georgia, and a member of the National Unity Club

This kind of work does not happen by itself. I reached out to the National Unity Club, an organization linked to the National Unity Club, a political body that links Russia with Belarus, with whom I had interacted with previously by participating in on-line conferences about improving US-Russian relations. They had invited me to a conference in June that I was unable to attend due to not having a passport. I asked if they had anything scheduled for August, to which they answered they would make something happen if I were able to come to Russia.

What the National Unity Club and I agreed to was to showcase The Russia House with Scott Ritter by conducting a series of interviews of prominent Russian personalities which would then be jointly disseminated by the National Unity Club in Russia, and by Alexandra and I on Telegram, Substack and X.

While I paid for the costs associated with my trip (airfare, hotel food), the National Unity Club made the technical arrangements associated with producing the interviews—studio space (we both used a fireside venue in the lovely Genatsvale Restaurant on Arbat Street, and a more traditional studio setting at the headquarters building of the TASS News Agency, both in downtown Moscow), cameras and sound technicians, and simultaneous interpretation—were provided by the National Unity Club, who also arranged the interviews.

I had asked Alexandra to attend every phase of the various processes associated with the conduct of these interviews for the purpose of observing and taking notes, all with an eye on eventually conducting such an endeavor on our own.

The result speaks for itself—The Russia House with Scott Ritter published 17 interviews that were conducted over the course of five days work. Almst immediately, the difference between conducting an interview online, which was the norm for interviews done from my home “studio” in New York, and speaking face to face, became apparent. A face-to-face interview is a more intimate in nature, and the emotions generated by the resulting conversation result in a far more human experience than otherwise could be had. If the purpose of The Russia House with Scott Ritter was to capture the Russian reality, the one-on-one in person interviews conducted together with the National Unity Club captured the Russian soul.

As successful as the experience with the National Unity Club was, the reality is that for The Russia House with Scott Ritter to succeed in its goal of becoming a viable antidote for Russophobia in the United States, it had to be seen as a stand-alone entity, capable of operating independently of any Russian group or organization.

This is why I asked Alexandra to observe and take notes during the August events.

Based upon the success of the August interviews, I decided that I would bring The Russia House with Scott Ritter back to Russia in November. But this time it would be a completely in-house operation, with Alexandra producing the entire effort.

The November trip will not simply replicate the August experience. Yes, we will be conducting several one-on-one interviews with an extremely impressive lineup of prominent politicians, experts, and academics. But the goal is to take The Russia House with Scott Ritter to the next level.

I recently published a book here in the United States, Highway to Hell: The Armageddon Chronicles, 2015-2024 (published by Clarity Press). In August, Alexandra put me in contact with Konstantin Antipin, the editor at the Konzeptual Publishing House in Moscow. Based upon this meeting, an agreement has been reached between Clarity Press and Konzeptual to publish Highway to Hell in the Russian language.

Russian language book cover for Highway to Hell

I will be using the publication of the Russian language edition of Highway to Hell as a springboard for my November trip, and Alexandra has organized a book launch event at an impressive Moscow venue which will be filmed and disseminated as part of The Russia House with Scott Ritter.

One of the goals and objectives of the November trip is to bring awareness to the danger of nuclear war and the need for arms control. While I have been pushing this message here in the United States, the November trip offers the possibility of using Russia as a sounding board to help amplify this message to an American audience—it is one thing to hear an American say certain things, but another altogether to hear it from a Russian voice.

In this context, I will be working to interview Russians knowledgeable in US-Russian relations, nuclear weapons, and arms control.

I will also be looking to expand the conversation beyond the normal one-on-one interview by engaging in townhall-style interactions with students and faculty of prominent Russian universities, as well as the Russian public during book events scheduled during my visit.

There are other projects planned which still need to manifest themselves, but one thing is for certain—the November visit to Russia will be unlike anything I have ever undertaken in my previous visits, both in terms of ambition and self-reliance.

The ambition will play itself out as circumstances permit—I am, after all, a guest in Russia, and my goals and objectives may not always coincide with those of my Russian hosts. But nothing happens in a vacuum—one must make every effort, and hope that things fall into place.

Hope, of course, is helped along by intense preparation and hard work, and one can be rest assured that both Alexandra and I are doing everything possible to ensure that, when it comes to the November trip, hope becomes reality.

The Russian reality.

Which will be shared to the world via The Russia House with Scott Ritter.

One of the decisions that must be made regarding the distribution of the The Russia House with Scott Ritter is how best to get the product to as broad an audience as possible. This means that, when it comes to the November trip, none of the interviews and meetings conducted will be put behind a pay wall.

This represents a gamble on my part—the expenses associated with doing everything in-house are considerable, and there is always a temptation to try and recoup the expenses through a paywall.

But the goal here isn’t to generate income, but to create and disseminate an informational vaccine to the disease of Russophobia.

And this is where I am asking for support in the form of donations.

There are many who cannot pay for content.

And there are many who are not able to donate.

I understand the economic reality of the present condition here in the United States.

What I promise is that while in Russia I will do everything possible to capture not only the Russian reality, but the Russian soul, with a high-quality product that will be distributed to our audience in a timely manner.

I promise to responsibly engage with relevant Russian officials and experts on issues pertaining to the defeat of Russophobia here in the United States, and on matter relevant to addressing the problems that prevent the bettering of US-Russian relations.

And if you believe in this project, and are able to support it, all I ask is that you donate what you can.

Every dollar helps.

And none will go to waste.

As I write in my book, Highway to Hell, “This isn’t a drill. This isn’t an academic exercise. This is the real world. This is life or death…the question is, what are we going to do about it?”

Alexandra and I are doing our part.

And I am confident you will do yours.

