The Russia House: Apti Alaudinov and Operation Potok

Every military in the world has its heroes, men (and women) who actions during the most difficult times in their nation’s history helped turn the tide of battle in their favor. These heroes become legend, and their feats of arms, legendary. For most, we learn about these tales of past glory through history, their actions interpreted through the lens of those who were not present when the events in question occurred. But on rare occasions fate conspires to allow living legends the opportunity to relay their legendary actions in person, in a context which resonates with those who are fortunate enough to be present when it occurs.

The Marine Corps is America’s premier force in readiness, an expeditionary combined arms combat team designed to be the tip of the spear for any military power projection event the President of the United States might order. “First to Fight” isn’t just a slogan that’s tossed around for promotional purposes—it is the Marine Corps ethos, ingrained into the mind of everyone whoever earned the title Marine.

As part of their graduation requirement, Marines today participate in a grueling 54-hour test of endurance and military skills known as “the Crucible.” Introduced by General Charles Krulak, the Commandant of the Marine Corps, in 1996, the Crucible was designed to orient recruit training around realistic combat training scenarios. A key part of the Crucible is what are known as “warrior stations”, each one representing a challenge drawn from the actual combat experience of Marines heroes from prior wars. Before each station begins, a Marine recruit is selected to read the award citation of the Marine for whom the station is named after. The Drill Sergeant then explains the relationship between the act of heroism the Marines just heard, and the tasks they are about to be called upon to perform.

The idea behind this is to link the past with the present, to imbue in each Marine the reality that the Marine Corps is a product of its constituent parts, and that to retain its standard of excellence Marines must commit to never failing their fellow Marines or the Marine Corps as a whole. By linking the present actions of the Marine recruits with the legendary performance of those who have gone before, the Crucible helps shape the physical and mental essence of Marines who learn that “Always Faithful” isn’t a motto, but a way of life.

I went through Marine training more than a decade before the Crucible came into being. But the same concepts behind integrating the warrior stations with acts of heroism were embraced by those responsible for molding Marines like me. Special training sessions were organized where Marine veterans from WW2, Korea, and Vietnam were brought in to discuss their combat experiences and make them relatable to the training we were going through at the time. Hearing these stories from those who had done the actual deeds was an amazing experience, far more so than simply reading about it in a citation or history book. To look into the eyes of someone while they recount events no human being could ever imagine being involved in, to watch the movement of their hands, the twitch of their faces, the hunch of their backs, made it all so real.

We live among legends we were told by our instructors afterwards.

We must cherish the experience and embrace the opportunity.

There are individual acts of heroism, and there are acts of collective courage and military audacity. John Basilone’s heroic stand on Guadalcanal, facing down the fanatic Banzai charges of wave upon wave of Japanese infantry, is a prime example of an individual act of heroism.

The Doolittle Raid on Tokyo, where on April 18, 1942, 80 US airmen under the command of James Doolittle flew 16 B-25 bombers off the deck of an American aircraft carrier to bomb Japan in act of retaliation for the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, is an example of collective courage and audacity.

This kind of contrast is timeless. Take for instance the heroics of the Greek warrior Achilles during the siege of Troy and contrast it with the actions of Odysseus and his warriors who hid inside a wooden horse as part of an audacious plan to overcome the defenses of Troy.

Not every audacious action has a heroic ending. Take, for example, Operation Eagle Claw, the failed 1981 rescue attempt to free American hostages held in Iran. Individual acts of heroism were in evidence, but what would have gone down in history as one of the greatest special operation missions ever became a symbol of national failure.

The brave do not always reap the reward of their heroism.

Sometimes they simply die.

The Russian Special Military Operation (SMO) has been ongoing for more than three years. During this time, the Russian Federation has decorated several hundred members of the Russian military with the gold star and title “Hero of Russia.”

The deeds of the men so decorated could serve as the inspiration of any number of “warrior station” in the training grounds of militaries around the world.

The SMO has become known for its attrition-style of warfare, where relentless “meatgrinder” operations have taken the place of audacious acts of collective martial inspiration. Rare are the examples of collective audacity and heroism of the sort that would inspire and motivate a nation.

This past March, however, one such event transpired, known as Operation Potok, or “flow”.

Operation Potok involved sending 600-800 men through over 15 kilometers of gas pipeline so they could emerge deep into the rear of Ukrainian defenses, causing the Ukrainian defenders to panic and retreat. This operation unfolded over the course of several days, during which time the attackers had to deal with a toxic atmosphere, constricted workspace, and the ever-present threat of discovery.

One of the masterminds of Operation Potok is Major General Apti Alaudinov, the commander of the Akhmat special forces, an elite formation of fighters originally from the Chechen Republic (General Alaudinov is himself Checen) but which, over time, has become home to representatives of virtually every ethnic group which comprises the Russian Federation.

General Alaudinov, himself a recipient of the gold star of a Hero of Russia, is a living legend who has fought Chechen rebels during Russia’s war with Chechnya, and has, from the very beginning of the SMO, commanded front-line forces fighting to liberate the Donbas from the Ukrainian military.

I have had the honor and privilege of meeting General Alaudinov in person on several occasions. Each time I was struck by his intelligence, quiet confidence, and humility. And each time I had to remind myself that I was in the presence of a living legend, a man whose military deeds would rival those of all, whether they be friend or foe.

And this was before Operation Potok.

The opportunity to have a conversation with a living legend about events which he was personally involved in at a senior level is a once-in-a-lifetime event.

It was, therefore, a chance of a lifetime to interview General Alaudinov about his role in planning and executing Operation Potok as part of The Russia House with Scott Ritter.

I am pleased to be able to bring this interview to you.

Pinch yourselves as you watch.

Because you are in the presence of greatness.

A living legend.