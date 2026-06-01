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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
13h

Thank you for sharing your struggles, Scott! It is appalling what is happening to any real journalism in every vassalized country these days. Europe is now fully hardened into going to war on Russia, as per Jeffrey Sachs' recent statements, they have closed their minds to reason. It is no longer "Russophobia" - they do not "fear" Russia (but may learn that soon enough) - they HATE Russia and wish it gone. Therefore, security concerns of a nations which shouldn't exist are meaningless. But here's the truth - there is NO pathway between HATE and Peace, none whatsoever. Europe is so conquered by their hate that their minds are sealed, they cannot get to dialogue from there. The path to peace runs through dialogue and diplomacy, which entails Respect, not hate, and trust, which is unavailable to people who persist in lies. I hope for safety of all people at the SPIEF, in face of potential drone strikes by the Banderite regime.

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John Curry's avatar
John Curry
13h

Thanks for your efforts. Safe travels!

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