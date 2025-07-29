Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Real Scott Ritter

The Politics of Free Speech

Free speech isn’t what it always appears to be. Just take the case of the United States versus Russia.
Scott Ritter
Jul 29, 2025
∙ Paid
3
3
Share

Free speech is the foundation upon which the rights and privileges of US citizenship are based. Simply put, without the inherent right of free speech, there could not be a Constitutional Republic known as the United States of America. Free speech is also a respected right, spelled out in the Russian Constitution and relevant laws, in the Russian Federat…

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Scott Ritter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture