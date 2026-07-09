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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
7h

Thank you, Scott! BTW, Patriot missiles are useless against Russia's hypersonics, they tend to miss and fall on residential areas (or cathedrals), but that turns out to be a bonus for Z as he claims Russia targets civilians. But that is projection - Ukraine targets civilians, over and over. And, those missiles are too expensive and use too many rare-earths, and Russia would blow up those factories immediately.

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dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
7h

The USSA and Ukronazi delusions are stupefying.

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