The Author speaking at the 2026 International Ombudsman Forum in Moscow

I stand before you today in the Radisson Hotel, perhaps better known as the Hotel Ukraina. I was last in these premises 36 years ago. Then I was a weapons inspector tasked by my President, Ronald Reagan, to help rid the world of nuclear weapons. You ask the question, “Where does the perception of the United States of its own exceptionalism come from, and whether there any place for such messianism in a world defined by the ideals of sovereign equality?”

For an answer, you need only look at me.

On the eve of his 1980 election victory that delivered him the presidency, Ronald Reagan asked a similar question: “Does history still have a place for America, her people, for her great ideals?” In his speech he answered his own question, invoking the memory of John Winthrop, a Puritan pilgrim. In the year 1630, off the coast what today is the State of Massachusetts, then a new land waiting to receive a new people, Winthrop announced that his charges would seek to be as a shining city upon a hill, invoking the teachings of none other than the ultimate messiah, Jesus of Nazareth, who, during his Sermon on the Mount, told his followers “You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden.”

As I child, I woke up every morning to poster containing the image of President John F. Kennedy, with the quote from his inaugural address inscribed below: “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” Before leaving his home State of Massachusetts, Kennedy delivered a farewell address to the people he had served as Senator. In it, he quoted John Winthrop’s precise words: “We must always consider that we shall be as a city on the hill—the eyes of the world are upon us.”

And what kind of people will populate this shining city? Kennedy defined the standard: men of courage, of judgement, of integrity, dedication.

Exceptional men.

The founding Fathers of the United States invoked this exceptionalism in their declaration of independence from Great Britain, creating a new republic built upon natural rights and popular sovereignty rather than hereditary authority. The noted French philosopher, Alexis de Tocqueville, in his book Democracy in America, observed that “The position of the Americans is therefore quite exceptional, and it may be believed that no democratic people will ever be placed in a similar one.”

The exceptionalism of the American people you speak of was therefore apparent from the inception of our Republic—we defined ourselves differently, and in doing so we set ourselves apart as exceptional, as unique, formed in the eyes of God to pursue greatness.

We invoked this exceptionalism in defining the scope and scale of our new world, establishing a doctrine—the Monroe Doctrine—designed to keep the designs of Old Europe away from our New World. And we operationalized our exceptionalism in the form of a manifest destiny, our self-declared God-given right to spread our vision of democracy and the American way of life. What began as a call to conquer a continent grew into a crusade to redefine the globe—Woodrow Wilson, in announcing his decision to dispatch American troops to the soil of Europe in 1917, declared that “the world must be safe for democracy”, unleashing an ideological crusade that pitted democratic self-government against militaristic autocracy.

The arrogance contained in Wilson’s puritanical posturing was manifest, born of an ideal that ignored the costs that the construction of American democracy imposed on those who stood in our way: the people of Mexico whose land we stole, the indigenous peoples of America whom we displaced and slaughtered, and by the people of Africa we enslaved, all in pursuit of building this idealized shining city on a hill.

Almost without knowing, the exceptional American people, who sought to liberate themselves from the militaristic autocracies of Europe, transformed themselves into that which we despised. During the Second World War, on the eve of the Normandy invasion, our leaders once again invoked the crusading spirit in sending our men forward into combat. And in the Cold War that followed, we faced off against the forces of Godless Communism, once again drawing strength from our belief that we were uniquely ordained by our creator for this mission.

In invoking Winthrop’s “City on a Hill” motif, both John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan understood the true message Winthrop sought to impart on those he spoke to—the necessity of humility in the pursuit of greatness, and the dire consequences that awaited those who sought to build a city on a hill and failed.

My experience as a weapons inspector implementing arms control was that of a crusader imbued by the manifest destiny of a nation empowered by God to do great things.

And I believed in what I was doing, and the cause I served.

I believed I was helping my President build the shining city on a hill he envisioned for his country.

But my nation was not up to the task we set for ourselves.

The Cold War that drove me and my fellow inspectors to aspire to do great things ended, and a new generation of American leaders were given the challenge of adapting the American dream to the conditions of a new world. Like Jesus in the Wilderness, we were subjected to the temptations of the devil, and we failed on all accounts, choosing material provision over spiritual purpose, presumption over trust, and worldly power over moral integrity.

In short, we failed to live up to the standard of exceptionalism set by John F. Kennedy.

In the decades that have passed since the end of the Cold War, the world has watched as the American city of the hill, constructed so boldly for all to see, has devolved from the gilded edifice to democracy originally envisioned to a Mordor-like bastion of the very evils we once aspired to overcome.

No one personified the vile nature of this transformed republic than Madeleine Albright, President Clinton’s Secretary of State. She who once stated that 500,000 dead Iraqi children was a price she was willing to pay to bring democracy to Iraq justified the use of force in the promotion of of America because, as she declared, America was the “indispensable nation.”

Under Albright’s watch, America slapped aside the hand of friendship offered by the new Russian Federation, seeking instead economic and political domination under the guise of democracy. The “indispensable nation” then proceeded to invade Iraq on the lie of weapons of mass destruction, and bomb a school in Minab, killing 170 children in our crusade to bring democracy to Iran.

I stand before you today as an American Crusader possessed with enough humilty to admit that the American Dream has became an American Nightmare.

Where does American messianism come from, you ask?

From the failed experiment of American exceptionalism, promoted by a people who aspired to do great things in the name of God, but succumbed to the temptations that confront all those who seek to elevate themselves above all others.

And where has it taken us, you might also ask? I leave you not with the words of Winthrop, Kennedy, or Reagan, but rather Dave Mathews, who sang about the tragedy of the Cherokee people at the hands of Americans pursuing their manifest destiny:

And as I rest my feet by this fire

Those hands once warmed here, I have retired them

I can beath my own air

And I can sleep more soundly

Upon these pour souls

I’ve built heaven and called it home.

Jesus said a town built on a hill cannot be hidden.

America has built its city on a hill.

And the eyes of the world are watching now.

(Note: I am currently in Russia, where I will be engaged in numerous events related to the humanitarian mission embodied by Yana Lantratova, the Russian Ombudsman for Human Rights, who invited me to speak at the 2026 Ombudsman Forum, and other opportunities for constructive dialogue between the US, Europe and Russia. This work can only be done with the support of followers and subscribers who provide the donations that underwrite my work. These projects are ongoing, and in constant need of financial support. I thank everyone who has made my trip to Russia possible with their donations, as well as those who will continue to support m work going forward. Your donations are an investment in peace, and I promise to put them to good use.)

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