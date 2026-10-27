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David Arthur Unger's avatar
David Arthur Unger
18h

Thank you Scott for this detailed report on the situation in Oleshky...

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Brenda Quinn's avatar
Brenda Quinn
19h

I don’t believe that the Ukrainian Nazis have to lay on such a elaborate “Trap”. It’s clear that the Western governments and their obedient media lackeys can just spew out their lies about this situation and the western sheep 🐑 will continue to believe that Russia Bad - Ukraine Good. Russia needs to forget any pretence of a propaganda war they can’t win and militarily win this war.

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