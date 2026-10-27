The entrance to the city of Oleshky

The First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, recently announced that she had “successfully secured a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, localized to the city of Oleshky”, scheduled to begin on October 27. Melania Trump, acting in her role as “Exclusive Intermediary” between Russia and Ukraine, “worked directly with Russian and Ukrainian leadership to define the terms of the localized ceasefire.” The First Lady later announced that the ceasefire’s geographic area “has expanded beyond Oleshky, within the Kherson Region, to provide safe passage for the humanitarian convoys.”

The head of the Russian negotiating team is the Ombudsman for Human Rights, Yana Lantratova. I first met Yana back in August 2025, where I had the honor and privilege of interviewing her as part of my “The Russia House with Scott Ritter” podcast. We have remained in touch since then. I was impressed with Yana’s courage in standing up for the rights of children trapped in villages on the frontlines between Russian and Ukrainian forces, and her willingness to put her life on the line to lead rescue missions to brings these children to safety. Because of these actions, Yana has been singled out by the Ukrainians and Europeans for punishment, with sanctions levied against her.

The fact that Melania Trump negotiated directly with Yana is a clear vindication of her as an individual and the humanitarian work she has done since the Ukrainian war against the Russian people of the Donbas began in 2014.

But the success of Yana in negotiating this ceasefire cannot disguise one essential fact: the Oleshky crisis is a one hundred percent man-made disaster, brought on by the deliberate drone and artillery blockade of the city by the Ukrainian military as part of an information warfare campaign waged by Ukrainian partisans to create the impression that Russia is deliberately starving the population of Oleshky. The food shortages in Oleshky are a direct result of an expansive drone war being waged by Ukraine against the Russian citizens of that city.

The reality is that the Ukrainian government has maintained contact with hundreds of citizens of Oleshky who are sympathetic to the Kiev government, and coordinated the delivery of food to these persons by use of drones. The Russians, on the other hand, organize large vehicle convoys designed to deliver food, water and medicine to the entire population of Oleshky. The Ukrainians attack the Russian convoys, despite the fact that the trailers carrying the incoming goods are exposed, allowing Ukrainian drones to verify the contents as being humanitarian in nature. The Ukrainians film their drone drops, while using drones to attack the Russian convoys. The Ukrainians demand money—up to one million dollars per convoy—to guarantee safe passage of a convoy into Oleshky.

The Ukrainian actions against the citizens of Oleshky were and are designed to terrorize the civilian population of this city by deliberately creating a humanitarian crisis capable of influencing the citizens of the US, Europe and, by extension (using the theory of informational rebound, where messages reach a target audience (i.e., Russia). This is done by echoing off a more receptive outside audience, which functions as a repeater, redirecting the amplified message to the target audience. One of the more prominent examples of this phenomenon is the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a hawkish war promoting policy think tank founded by Kimberly Kagan, a classical historian who married into the Kagan family of war promoters; her husband is Frederick Kagan, perhaps best known for promoting the failed Iraqi “surge” of 2008, Frederick’s brother, Robert, and father, Donald, were founding members of the Project for New American Century. The Kagan family, Kimberly included, have been promoting American wars for the past quarter century.

And they continue to promote the US-NATO proxy war with Russia today.

A recent example of ISW’s reporting on the situation in and around Oreshky, dated September 17, underscores the organization’s pro-Ukrainian bias. ISW reports using Ukrainian sources exclusively, quoting Tetyana Hasanenko, described as the “Ukrainian Oleshky Military Administration Head in exile”, the Ukrainian Resistance Center, organized and directed under the auspices of Ukraine's Special Operations Forces and responsible for training civilians in resistance tactics and coordinating efforts in occupied territories, and Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Human Rights Ombudsman.

The narrative painted by the Ukrainians is one that portrays the Russian occupation of Oleshky as “illegal”, exclusively blames Russia for the The worsening situation in Oleshky is a direct consequence of Russian occupation policies — a combination of deliberately weaponized deprivation and bureaucratic mismanagement that has culminated in a blockade that has placed thousands at risk of disease, starvation, and abuse at the hands of Russian forces. humanitarian situation in the city, and accuses Russia of blocking efforts to bring food and medical supplies to an imprisoned population.

The ISW report concludes as such: “The worsening situation in Oleshky is a direct consequence of Russian occupation policies — a combination of deliberately weaponized deprivation and bureaucratic mismanagement that has culminated in a blockade that has placed thousands at risk of disease, starvation, and abuse at the hands of Russian forces.”

The ISW reporting on Oleshky is widely cited in mainstream media and online social media as authoritative, meaning millions of people are being influenced by their reporting.

Russian humanitarian aid to Oleshky destroyed by Ukrainian drone attack

The strategic objective for the Oleshky campaign is to terrorize the Russian population and enrage the European audience to such an extent that internal domestic pressure and external diplomatic pressure, respectively, is brought to bear on the Russian government to come to the peace table void of its current hardline position. The Oleshky campaign is part of the larger drone-based campaign of terror unleashed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on June 25, when he announced the commencement of a 40-day drone war against the Russian people. The 40-day time limit has since then been extended indefinitely.

The Ukrainian government has run a sophisticated online influence campaign using bloggers paid to post videos on Tik Tok and other platforms designed to put Russia in a bad light. Videos published by influencers speaking in the Russian language about the delivery of food to Oleshky by Ukrainian drones, or comparing the situation in Oleshky to the siege of Leningrad have garnered hundreds of thousands of views. The authors of these videos have no connection to Oleshky—indeed one popular video, depicting a mother with a crying child, turned out to be posted by a Ukrainian woman living in Poland.

The Ukrainians count on the willingness of their audience to accept at face value anything negative posted about Russia, without checking on the veracity of the source. Indeed, many of the “influencers” used by Ukraine previously worked the internet as part of dating scam networks, soliciting money from unsuspecting men before suddenly becoming socially conscious Ukrainian activists reporting on the new Holodomor that was gripping Oleshky. Another favorite tactic is for the Ukrainians to purchase posts on platforms such as Telegram, and then write articles citing these posts as evidence of Russian crimes in Oleshky, despite the “sources” being referenced containing no corroborating information whatsoever.

Curiously, maps published by ISW show the totality of the Oleshky city boundary to be a zone of intensive anti-Russian partisan activity.

It is this reality that must color all of ISW’s reporting, and all information coming from Ukraine on the situation in and around Oleshky.

The Oleshky crisis is a Ukrainian information operation being waged in support of an ongoing partisan warfare operation designed to evict Russia from the city and all of Kherson Oblast.

The Oleshky partisans operate in close coordination with the Ukrainian 34th Separate Marine Brigade “Borysfen”, providing intelligence about the location of Russian military personnel and equipment which is then used to direct drones operated by the 34th Brigade. The Ukrainian Marines use a mix of smaller FPV drones and larger “Baba Yaga” heavy drones to attack Russian military positions, lay mines on roads used by Russia to dispatch aid convoys into Oleshky, and to hunt down pro-Russian civilians and aid workers identified by partisans.

Indeed, between October 19 and the start of the ceasefire on October 27, the 34th Brigade carried out 18 artillery strikes and more than 120 drone attacks on Oleshky and its immediate environs, with many of these strikes occurring on targets provided by Ukrainian partisans operating inside Oleshky.

Ukraine has used their own attacks to paint a picture of terror inside Oleshky, quoting “survivors” who speak of burned out vehicles lining the roads leading into Oleshky while ignoring the fact that the only side conducting offensive drone operations in and around Oleshky are the Ukrainian Marines.

Moreover, by targeting Russian aid convoys, the Ukrainians seek to create the perception of a city being singled out for starvation by the Russians. The National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide, created by the Ukrainian government of President Viktor Yushchenko—the same person who granted “Hero of Ukraine” status to Stepan Bandera—in 2006 as part of a broader effort to reimagine history in a way that portrayed the Ukrainian people as victims of Russian genocide, has used the Ukrainian-manufactured narrative of starvation in Oleshky to accuse the Russians of executing a new Holodomor against Ukrainians.

The 34th Brigade has also used its “Baba Yaga” heavy drones to deliver food supplies to Oleshky—more than 4 tons of supplies delivered to 100 locations. Russian authorities believe—with cause—that the food supply drops, done without coordination with Russia, provide a cover for the provision of weapons and communication equipment to Ukrainian partisans. Russia has moved to seize many of these shipments, allowing the Ukrainians to further the narrative of Russia seeking to starve the population of Oleshky. Russia has also arrested several Oleshky residents on suspicion of partisan activity; Ukraine cites these arrests as examples of Russian arbitrary brutality against an innocent civilian population.

Yana Lantratova and Dmytro Lubinets

As of the writing of this article, the Oleshky ceasefire is holding. It will take a few days to clear the roads into and out of Oleshky of mines, and to get aid convoys into Oleshky. Both Yana Lantratova (Russia) and Dmytro Lubinets (Ukraine) are coordinating with their respective sides to facilitate the humanitarian goals and objectives of the ceasefire Melania Trump’s diplomacy has helped bring about.

I applaud the important work being done by Yana Lantratova to defend the human rights of the Russian citizens of Oleshky that have been subjected to horrible depravations by the cruel actions of the Ukrainian government and military.

Whether or not this particular action succeeds of not, however, is not the main issue. The fact remains that the entire Oleshky crisis was a Ukrainian information operation designed to create the perception of the need for international intervention. Ukraine got what it wanted—a ceasefire.

Heed the words of Kira Rudik, a Ukrainian parliamentarian with close ties to US and UK policy makers. “We are hopeful that the ceasefire in Oleshky will save lives. And we hope that it will be the first of many humanitarian ceasefires, allowing us to bring more Ukrainians to safety from Russian-occupied territories.”

Rudik had previously noted that while she welcomed the Oleshky ceasefire, “there are many more places like it under Russian occupation. This is why,” she said, “Ukraine refuses to give up its territories. We know exactly what happens to our people when Russia takes control.”

And that, ladies and gentleman, is the “Oleshky Trap” in a nutshell.

A humanitarian crisis solely manufactured by Ukraine to empower a broad information warfare operation designed to implement the very ceasefires the Ukrainian government has been asking for all along—ceasefires not linked to anything other than a desire to create the impression of Ukrainian sovereignty over territory that has been incorporated into Russia, and to buy time for Ukrainian forces to regroup, re-equip, and rest.

(Note: I will be travelling to Russia in November to participate in a human rights conference being organized by Yana Lantratova. There I will be in a position to report further on the Oleshky crisis, and other human rights issues related to the ongoing Special Military Operation being waged by Russia against Ukraine and its European allies. Independent journalism such as this can only occur if the journalist remains free of corporate and government funding and control. My work is enabled solely by the generous donations of supporters and followers. I thank everyone who has donated in the past, and am extremely grateful for those who continue to donate so that trips like the one planned for November can take place.)

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